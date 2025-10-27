bet365 Charlie Hall Chase tips: David Ord horse-by-horse preview

David Ord has a horse-by-horse guide to Saturday's bet365 Charlie Hall Chase and a selection for the Wetherby feature too.

CROKE PARK Picked up a couple of Grade Ones last winter in the Drinmore and Fort Leney and was nicely clear of Impaire Et Passe when chasing home Ballyburn at the DRF. Not as good at Aintree in the spring and shaped as if needing the run on his return at Punchestown earlier this month. Would be an interesting runner if lining up but Gordon Elliott’s stable tour in the Racing Post suggests he has a couple of alternative targets at Down Royal in mind. DJELO Enjoyed a good 2024/2025, winning the Peterborough Chase at Huntingdon and Denman at Newbury, beating Hitman by three-and-a-half lengths in the latter. He has a tremendous record fresh and is unexposed over three miles and while he probably wants the top end of the rain that is forecast to arrive overnight Friday, he looks overpriced at 8/1 right now.

GA LAW Ran a cracker to finish second in the Paddy Power Gold Cup last season but was ultimately winless in a seven-race campaign. Smart on his day, but others just look more solid. HANG IN THERE Has the benefit of arriving here absolutely race-fit having won a veterans' chase from a mark of 147 at Chepstow last time but that was from his lowest mark in over two years and he was suited by the way race unfolded. This will be a very different test and he struggled to make a big impact behind The Real Whacker in last year’s race. HEWICK Remarkable ten-year-old who returned with victory over timber at Thurles. Went down all guns blazing when touched off by Envoi Allen in the Ladbrokes Champion Chase at Down Royal on this weekend last year and has an engagement in the race this time around too. That was his stand-out effort over fences of the last campaign and would put him right in the mix in this if – A, he turns up here, and B, is in the same form. PIC D’ORHY Deadly around Ascot on his day but has form elsewhere too, the problem is all of it is at trips short of this three miles. He may well stay but that has to be taken on trust and he also has an entry at Down Royal but he’s another who is very good first-time-out as a general rule.

Protektorat in full flight

PROTEKTORAT He’s been installed as favourite and handed out a thumping to Djelo in the Fleur De Lys Chase at Windsor last season, albeit with the runner-up someway short of his best. He finished second to Venetia Williams’ charge in the Peterborough Chase earlier in the campaign and chased home Jonbon in his final start at Aintree. A proven Grade One chaser, he looks sure to be fully tuned up for a valuable pot on his return. SAM BROWN A real credit to connections and winner of a veterans' chase at Newbury in March, he’ll give it a good go at the age of 13 on Saturday but needs a few of these to have an off-day if he’s to win his first Grade Two since January 2020. Third in the race last season. STELLAR STORY Seemingly the more likely runner of the two Elliott entries but one who really wants to go his toe in. All eyes on the forecast then as he brings some very good novice chase form to the table including a Brown Advisory second to Lecky Watson. THE REAL WHACKER Won this last year and kept good company thereafter, finishing fourth in the King George, fifth in the Gold Cup and fourth in the Aintree Bowl. Arrives here after a pipe-opener over hurdles at Perth but will probably need to produce a career-best to go back-to-back at the weekend.

The Real Whacker was as brave as ever in victory