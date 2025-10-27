bet365 Charlie Hall Chase preview: The Real Whacker defends crown

Last year’s winner The Real Whacker features among ten entries for Saturday’s bet365 Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby.
His opponents at the weekend are set to include Protektorat and Pic D’Orhy for whom Harry Skelton and Harry Cobden are already booked to ride.
The former ended last season by chasing home Jonbon in the My Pension Expert Melling Chase at Aintree while Pic D’Orhy would be bidding to give Paul Nicholls a sixth success in the race. He landed two of his three races last season including the Grade One Betfair Ascot Chase.
There are three entries from Ireland in the shape of Hewick and the Gordon Elliott-trained pair of Croke Park and Stellar Story.
Djelo, Ga Law, Hang In There and Sam Brown complete the field.
