Pic D'Orhy has Corbetts Cross trailing in his wake
Pic D'Orhy has Corbetts Cross trailing in his wake

bet365 Charlie Hall Chase preview: The Real Whacker defends crown

By David Ord
Horse Racing
Mon October 27, 2025 · 6 min ago

Last year’s winner The Real Whacker features among ten entries for Saturday’s bet365 Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby.

His opponents at the weekend are set to include Protektorat and Pic D’Orhy for whom Harry Skelton and Harry Cobden are already booked to ride.

The former ended last season by chasing home Jonbon in the My Pension Expert Melling Chase at Aintree while Pic D’Orhy would be bidding to give Paul Nicholls a sixth success in the race. He landed two of his three races last season including the Grade One Betfair Ascot Chase.

There are three entries from Ireland in the shape of Hewick and the Gordon Elliott-trained pair of Croke Park and Stellar Story.

Djelo, Ga Law, Hang In There and Sam Brown complete the field.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

