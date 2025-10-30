Bet365 Charlie Hall Chase betting: Protektorat 5/2 favourite as six run

Dan Skelton's charge won the Fitzdares Fleur De Lys Chase at Windsor last season before finishing fourth in the Ryanair at Cheltenham and second in the Melling Chase at Aintree.

Hewick travels over from Ireland and is second favourite at 7/2 alongside Paul Nicholls' Pic D'Orhy.

Djelo is another leading fancy for Venetia Williams and beat Protektorat in the Peterborough Chase at Huntingdon last autumn.

Last year's winner The Real Whacker is also 5/1 with Ga Law completing the field.