Bet365 Charlie Hall Chase betting: Protektorat 5/2 favourite as six run

Protektorat is 5/2 favourite with Paddy Power and Sky Bet after six horses were declared for the bet365 Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby on Saturday.
Dan Skelton's charge won the Fitzdares Fleur De Lys Chase at Windsor last season before finishing fourth in the Ryanair at Cheltenham and second in the Melling Chase at Aintree.
Hewick travels over from Ireland and is second favourite at 7/2 alongside Paul Nicholls' Pic D'Orhy.
Djelo is another leading fancy for Venetia Williams and beat Protektorat in the Peterborough Chase at Huntingdon last autumn.
Last year's winner The Real Whacker is also 5/1 with Ga Law completing the field.
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.