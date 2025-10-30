Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Protektorat was a joy to watch on Sunday
Protektorat - favourite for Charlie Hall

Bet365 Charlie Hall Chase betting: Protektorat 5/2 favourite as six run

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Thu October 30, 2025 · 2h ago

Protektorat is 5/2 favourite with Paddy Power and Sky Bet after six horses were declared for the bet365 Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby on Saturday.

Dan Skelton's charge won the Fitzdares Fleur De Lys Chase at Windsor last season before finishing fourth in the Ryanair at Cheltenham and second in the Melling Chase at Aintree.

Hewick travels over from Ireland and is second favourite at 7/2 alongside Paul Nicholls' Pic D'Orhy.

Djelo is another leading fancy for Venetia Williams and beat Protektorat in the Peterborough Chase at Huntingdon last autumn.

Last year's winner The Real Whacker is also 5/1 with Ga Law completing the field.

WILLIE MULLINS 2025/26 STABLE TOUR!

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING