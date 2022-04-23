From there Greaneteen poured it on, scorching to a 12 lengths success with Nube Negra making a mistake at the last and passed by Sceau Royal up the hill, Alan King's charge taking the forecast spot.

Harry Skelton brought Nube Negra through to stalk his rival but he was shaken up soon after the Pond Fence and beaten by the second last.

Nicholls said: “We thought all of them had good chances today and it is an amazing day. You try to get these horses right for these special days. The ground is wonderful here, which is just what we want. The ground was too soft for Greaneteen in Ireland. He’s probably not a February-type horse. He is good in the spring and the autumn.

“He did get an injury to his eye out there. Some mud got into it and he has had three visits to the vet. He is going in on Monday to have surgery on his eye to remove an ulcer. It is minor, but we have had to deal with that since, but we knew he was ready for today.

“He goes an end-to-end gallop here. He keeps galloping and you have to jump around here, which he does well and he stays on strong. Harry was really impressed today – he just keeps on improving – and he never gets the credit he deserves. He is a very smart horse on his day. Everyone keeps making excuses for the others, but he just keeps winning and that’s what you want in a good horse – keep winning.

“This track suits him and the Tingle Creek will be the target next year and this race afterwards. It is good prize money and whether Cheltenham suits him, I don’t know. He was only beaten two lengths last year in the Champion Chase, but this track suits him. The Tingle Creek will be the main target in the autumn.”