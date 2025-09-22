bet365 Cambridghire tips: David Ord shortlist

David Ord with four horses on his shortlist for the bet365 Cambridgeshire at Newmarket.

Best of the Gosden quartet? The market says FIFTH COLUMN and it looks to be right. He did well to win a competitive heat at York last time having been forced to delay his challenge at a crucial stage. His only two defeats in six starts this season came when finishing seventh in the Britannia having ‘won’ the race on his side and fifth at Goodwood when ill-at-ease on the track. He’s up five pounds and William Buick rides. Westridge was third in another deep handicap on the Knavesmire, nearly running down Dain Ma Nut In and Per Contra despite conceding first run. That represented a career-best run, Billy Loughnane has been booked and nine furlongs looks his optimum trip. Theory Of Tides ran a cracker to be second at Newbury on Saturday but would be backing up quickly while the unexposed Earl Of Rochester making the line-up must have come as a pleasant surprise. He’s by Dubawi out of a Lancashire Oaks winner and has been second in the last two of his four career starts. The doubt is over whether he’s going to be up to a test like this at such an early stage of his development given he’s clearly either had issues or been backward now heading into the autumn of his four-year-old campaign.

Fifth Column strikes under Ryan Moore

Case of déjà vu? Last year Karl Burke sent out Liberty Lane to win the Cambridgeshire under top weight for Sheikh Mohammed Obaid and the same team turn to BOILING POINT this time around. He’s had three starts for his new yard following a winter switch from Roger Varian and started off with a creditable fifth in a Newcastle handicap where he made the running into a strong headwind and was hampered at the furlong pole too. He didn’t have the pace to throw down a challenge in a Listed race over a mile at Pontefract in July but upped to just short of Saturday's trip and into the Group Three Strensall Stakes at York, posted a career-best effort. The switch to a positive ride was another key factor as he rallied strongly once headed to go down by only a neck to King Of Cities with Skukuza in third and Gladius fourth. Burke's charge is only a pound worse off with that rival at the weekend and it feels like the new team have started to work him out. Expect Boiling Point to go forward from the stalls and run a big race. 16/1 seems a fair price at this stage for him to do so.