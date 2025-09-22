bet365 Cambridghire tips: David Ord shortlist

David Ord with four horses on his shortlist for the bet365 Cambridgeshire at Newmarket.
Best of the Gosden quartet?
The market says FIFTH COLUMN and it looks to be right. He did well to win a competitive heat at York last time having been forced to delay his challenge at a crucial stage.
His only two defeats in six starts this season came when finishing seventh in the Britannia having ‘won’ the race on his side and fifth at Goodwood when ill-at-ease on the track. He’s up five pounds and William Buick rides.
Westridge was third in another deep handicap on the Knavesmire, nearly running down Dain Ma Nut In and Per Contra despite conceding first run. That represented a career-best run, Billy Loughnane has been booked and nine furlongs looks his optimum trip.
Theory Of Tides ran a cracker to be second at Newbury on Saturday but would be backing up quickly while the unexposed Earl Of Rochester making the line-up must have come as a pleasant surprise. He’s by Dubawi out of a Lancashire Oaks winner and has been second in the last two of his four career starts. The doubt is over whether he’s going to be up to a test like this at such an early stage of his development given he’s clearly either had issues or been backward now heading into the autumn of his four-year-old campaign.
Case of déjà vu?
Last year Karl Burke sent out Liberty Lane to win the Cambridgeshire under top weight for Sheikh Mohammed Obaid and the same team turn to BOILING POINT this time around.
He’s had three starts for his new yard following a winter switch from Roger Varian and started off with a creditable fifth in a Newcastle handicap where he made the running into a strong headwind and was hampered at the furlong pole too.
He didn’t have the pace to throw down a challenge in a Listed race over a mile at Pontefract in July but upped to just short of Saturday's trip and into the Group Three Strensall Stakes at York, posted a career-best effort.
The switch to a positive ride was another key factor as he rallied strongly once headed to go down by only a neck to King Of Cities with Skukuza in third and Gladius fourth.
Burke's charge is only a pound worse off with that rival at the weekend and it feels like the new team have started to work him out. Expect Boiling Point to go forward from the stalls and run a big race. 16/1 seems a fair price at this stage for him to do so.
Two at a price
One I can see shortening up before Saturday is INDALO. Roger Varian’s four-year-old heads to Newmarket firmly on the upgrade and he showed a smart turn of foot to win at Southwell last time. That quality has been a hallmark of his best performances and he showed he can handle a big-field scenario when fourth behind leading Cambridgeshire fancy Gladius at Goodwood last month.
He travelled sweetly in front that day before being worn down inside the final furlong and, if getting a bit of cover and being played later, can significantly close the gap on the winner as he's seven pounds better off for a two-and-three-quarter length defeat.
He’s 25/1 at the time of writing while MISTER WINSTON is available at 33s.
A stablemate of the aforementioned Gladius, he’s also in at Haydock on the same afternoon but connections will surely be temped to have a tilt at this more valuable pot.
The Virgin Bet A Good Bet Handicap at Goodwood on August 24 could prove to be a crucial piece of form in which Tribal Chief beat Treble Tee half-a-length with Mister Winston, sent off the 3/1 favourite, back in fourth.
However, in contrast to that pair, Andrew Balding’s charge was ridden close to the pace, travelling strongly and going to the front on the bridle after the two-furlong marker before his exertions told inside the final furlong.
He’s four and six pounds better off with the principals respectively, still improving, and again with tactics slightly tweaked and a strong pace a big help, looks capable of delivering another career-best figure.
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.