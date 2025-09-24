Bet365 Cambridgeshire tips: Sporting Life Podcast tips

Check out the horses our Podcast team are siding with in Saturday's bet365 Cambridgeshire.

Ed Chamberlin - Real Gain I have had a bet in the Cambridgeshire on a horse called Real Gain, trained by Richard Hughes. For this race you’ve got to find a horse who’s a specialist or certainly has form over the straight mile and a furlong because this is a specialist event, there’s nothing else quite like it. Real Gain has won over course-and-distance so a big tick there and if you saw the Richard Hughes' interview before the Golden Mile at Goodwood you’d have: a) backed him for that race and there was a monster gamble; and b) - known the regard he holds the horse in. He ran well that day too, using up a lot of gas to get to the front before tiring late on. You’d imagine he’ll come on a lot for that because he was returning off the back of a long absence and they’ve certainly not lost faith in him. He has that course-and-distance form, he’s ahead of the handicapper and will be fitter this time. At 16/1 I’ve backed him each-way with lots of places on offer.

Graham Cunningham - Ebt's Guard Treble Tee is favourite. He’s only three, had six runs, Oisin Murphy rode him for the first time at Doncaster and he absolutely bolted up and is four pounds well in even with his penalty. So how do horses with that profile tend to run? It’s not a big data sample but just looking back, Poniros was 6/1 favourite last year and got stuffed. Greek Order, who’s back again two years later, was 5/2 favourite and finished second in 2023. Savvy Victory was well fancied under a penalty three years ago and finished a pretty good fifth. A horse called Anmaat was 11/2 and strongly fancied off 98 four years ago and finished second, not quite able to justify the gamble. And Lord North seven years ago was 9/2 favourite and whizzed in so it’s a pretty decent record overall and you have to like Treble Tee’s chance as he was massively impressive at Donny. Another I like is Ebt’s Guard. He probably won’t last home well enough to win it but he’s a tremendously likeable handicapper. He was sixth in the race last year after travelling really well and I think he’ll do the same here. He might get swallowed up late on but he’s a massive price for a horse who keeps running so well in the big handicaps.