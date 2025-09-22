Menu icon
Treble Tee is another Doncaster winner for Oisin Murphy
Bet365 Cambridgeshire preview: Treble Tee 5/1 favourite as 38 go forward

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Mon September 22, 2025 · 1h ago

Treble Tee is 5/1 favourite with Sky Bet and Paddy Power for Saturday's bet365 Cambridgeshire after 38 horses were left in the Newmarket showpiece.

Simon and Ed Crisford's charge has a 4lb penalty for his recent impressive win at Doncaster and Kieran Shoemark has been booked to ride.

Fifth Column is next best in the market at 7/1 off the back of his victory at the Sky Bet Ebor Festival with stablemate Westride, third in the Sky Bet Steve Birch Finale Handicap at the same meeting, the other runner at a single-figure price currently.

Other leading fancies include Gladius, Greek Order, Tribal Chief and Fort George.

Bet365 Cambridgeshire: Paddy Power & Sky Bet prices: 5 Treble Tee, 7 Fifth Column, 8 Westridge, 12 Gladius, Greek Order, Tribal Chief, 14 Boiling Point, Fort George, Theory Of Tides, 16 Ebts Guard, 20 Great Chieftain, Real Gain, 25 Earl Of Rochester, Erzindjan, Indalo, Mr Swivell, Treasure Time, Twisting Physics, 33 bar.

