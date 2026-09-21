Bet365 Cambridgeshire latest betting: Gavriel favourite

That's the maximum field size for the heritage handicap and John and Thady Gosden's charge moved to the top of the market when running out an impressive winner at Ascot last time.

He picked up a four-pound penalty for that success and is a beautifully bred son of Frankel representing a yard with a good record in the race.

Indalo, runner-up to Boiling Point in last season's renewal, is next best in the betting. He disappointed at Goodwood last time but had previously been a ready winner of the Coral Challenge at Sandown.

John Smith's Cup runner-up Hand Of God is set to return to handicap company following a run in a Group Three at Deauville while Harmonics is another interesting contender for the Gosden team.

Latest bet365 Cambridgeshire betting

Paddy Power & Sky Bet: 4 Gavriel, 8 Indalo, 10 Hand Of God, 12 Beagle Bay, Crest Of Fire, Hard Endeavor, Harmonics, 14 Bourbon Blues, Erzindjan, Pathein, Shafdar, Wild Thoughts, 20 Alcarath, 25 Spell Master, Thunder Run, Urban Lion, 33 Asmen Warrior, Cash, Point Of Contact, Tycoon, Zennor Storm, 40 bar