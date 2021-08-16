The 2021 two-year-olds are laying down their Classic markers and David Ord looks at the numbers they need to hit to match the stars of yesteryear.

What’s the best two-year-old performance you’ve ever seen? Well that depends on your age. If you’re of my generation it’s a straight fight between Arazi and Celtic Swing surely? They both produced a single display at two that went down in racing folklore. Then there’s Zafonic and THAT Dewhurst win. But we need a more scientific approach. Timeform provide that and below are their top rated two-year-olds this century.

134 PINATUBO (2019) Top of the shop and greater than even Frankel at two. His peak performance came in the National Stakes and a nine lengths demolition of Armory and Arizona. His unbeaten juvenile campaign got off to an unconventional start, winning at Wolverhampton in May before the Woodcote Stakes at Epsom. From there he went Chesham, Vintage Stakes, that memorable afternoon at the Curragh and Dewhurst. He never threatened to scale those heights at three but did add another Group One to his CV, the Prix Jean Prat at Deauville.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

133p FRANKEL (2010) Yes Pinatubo went a pound higher at two but we all know what happened after that. But even as a juvenile there was something extraordinary about Frankel, especially the Royal Lodge performance. That day he came from last to first shortly before the home turn and maintained a relentless gallop to beat Klammer by ten lengths. He then rolled into Newmarket and got a first taste of the Rowley Mile when beating Roderic O’Connor by two-and-a-quarter. It’s what happened back there the following spring for which he’s best remembered but even as a two-year-old it was clear something special was brewing.

128p AIR FORCE BLUE (2015) He was only beaten once as a two-year-old, chasing home Buratino in the Coventry Stakes. From there he rattled off a Group One hat-trick in the Phoenix, National Stakes and Dewhurst. At Newmarket he pulled three-and-a-quarter lengths clear of Massaat and with the pedigree and physique to suggest he would be even better at three, even the usual Ballydoyle plaudits didn’t seem wide of the mark. But then the wheels came off. He beat only one home in both the English and Irish 2000 Guineas, finished 12th dropped back to sprinting in the July Cup and last of seven when his sights were lowed to Group three company at the Curragh. The rich promise of the two-year-old Air Force Blue was by then a distant memory – but as a juvenile he was right up there with the best of recent years.

128 DREAM AHEAD (2010) When you go from winning a Nottingham maiden to landing the Prix Morny in the space of a month clearly you’re something special. Dream Ahead was. He showed that in the Middle Park next time, producing a breathtaking performance to slam Strong Suit and co by nine lengths. Connections rolled the dice and went from there to Frankel’s Dewhurst and while he failed to fire, he wasn’t finished at the top level yet. He reappeared in the St James’s Palace Stakes having been ruled out of the early Classics by the ground, finishing fifth, before dropping back in trip to land the July Cup. He added the Sprint Cup at Haydock to the trophy cabinet before producing a performance rated even higher than that remarkable Middle Park when edging out the great Goldikova in a Prix de la Foret of the ages at Longchamp. 127p TOO DARN HOT (2018) A horse who looked champion two-year-old material from the moment he routed his field on debut in early August at Sandown. He started out over a mile that day but was dropped back to seven furlongs next time at the same track in the Solario and produced a performance of style and substance. From there it was the Champagne Stakes at Doncaster, when he had to be used early to cut down Cardini who had opened up what looked to be a threatening lead. But it was the Dewhurst where his rating really propelled forward. Look at who he beat. Advertise was second, nearly three lengths adrift, with Anthony Van Dyck a further length-and-a-quarter away in third. He didn’t look at ease on the track but the way he finished through the final furlong promised there’d be more to come the following year. And there was – albeit later than expected, his first win at three came in the Prix Jean Prat in July although a three lengths defeat of Space Blues did mark out a career-best performance on Timeform figures. From there it was to the Sussex Stakes where a half-length defeat of Circus Maximus was a first top-flight one at mile. He was retired soon after following a setback.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

127 JOHANNESBURG (2001) A quite brilliant two-year-old who won all seven starts as a juvenile, including four at the highest level. The Phoenix Stakes, Prix Morny, Middle Park and Breeders’ Cup Juvenile were the impressive haul, the latter on the dirt at Belmont Park. He won from five to eight and half furlongs, on ground ranging from fast dirt to good to soft turf. The trademark of his performances was a decisive turn of speed. The brilliance of two was missing the next spring. He was turned over at 1/3 in the Gladness Stakes, finished a laboured eighth in the Kentucky Derby and then dropped back to sprinting made no impact in the Golden Jubilee at Royal Ascot. He was retired to stand as a stallion at Ashford Stud in America. 127 NEW APPROACH (2007) The only Derby winner in this list and a colt who went through a five-race juvenile career unbeaten. He completed the National Stakes – Dewhurst double, beating Rio De la Plata and Myboycharlie at the Curragh and Fast Company and Raven’s Pass at Newmarket A tough and battle-hardened performer, he wasn’t an obvious significant improver in his second seson but did just that – finishing second to Henrythenavigator in the English and Irish 2000 Guineas. From there it was to Epsom and the half-length defeat of Tartan Bearer before he signed off with more Group One glory in the Irish and English Champion Stakes. On the figures his last performance was the best, a six lengths demolition of Twice Over at Ascot earning a performance rating of 132.