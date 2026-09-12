Best Saturday bets from Timeform analysts at Chester and Leopardstown

The best bets from the Timeform analysts for this afternoon's meetings at Chester and Leopardstown.

HOLY SEE - 14.05 Chester (Rory King)

Holy See was a major eyecatcher in the big amateur riders’ handicap at the Galway Festival on what was his first Flat start at 2m+, tangled up in traffic heading into the home turn and having to switch very wide into the straight before staying on well to be beaten less than a length. He’s gone up just 2lb, which could well prove lenient, is very unexposed as a stayer on the Flat and, while this is a valuable handicap, there are very few others who arrive on the up, the trajectory for most of these going the other way in fact. What’s more, William Durkan’s raids to Britain this year have been very well planned, including Laafi finishing first past the post at Aintree and beaten just a neck in the Swinton, and Eagle Fang also finishing second at the same two meetings.

PURVIEW - 15:15 Leopardstown (Billy Nash)

He had the option of the Champion Stakes but connections' decision to run Purview in the Kilternan Stakes looks the right one. Unbeaten in two starts at the Curragh this year, this son of Kingman was particularly impressive on his sole try at this trip on reappearance and his form is working out well. Purview is still improving after just seven starts and can take this en route to a crack at the Breeders' Cup Turf.





BLUE BOLT - 15.55 Leopardstown (Greg Spink)