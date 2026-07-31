Best Saturday bets from our Timeform analysts including Goodwood, Doncaster, Hamilton and Thirsk

We round up the bets from our Timeform analysts for Saturday's action.

In My Teens (14:25 Goodwood) - Greg Spink

Willam Haggas has the top pair in the market with Opportunity and Al Aasy, the latter bidding for a hat-trick in this race, but I think sole Irish-raider IN MY TEENS could well be up to making her mark at this sort of level. She looked the proverbial Group horse in a handicap when bolting up in a premier event at the Curragh just under five weeks ago, travelling powerfully before sticking seven lengths between herself and the runner-up inside the final furlong. Five-time champion jockey Oisin Murphy gets on board for the first time and with further improvement on the cards, Gavin Cromwell’s progressive 4-y-o can take this step up in class in her stride. Eighth Immortal (14:30 Doncaster) - Simon Baker

Weleyff did well to win at Ayr last time and probably is on a good mark, but that race was decidedly muddling and EIGHTH IMMORTAL, whose form looks a bit more robust, might well have been let-in just as lightly. He found only this week’s Vintage Stakes winner Dr Rascal too strong when well backed at Leicester on his debut, when there was another next-time winner back in third, and while he failed to build on that at Chester, he was all at sea on the track and unsuited by the drop to 6f. This galloping 7f will certainly be much more in Eighth Immortal’s favour and an opening mark of 78 just has to be lenient on that Leicester effort, with potential for better still switched to a nursery after just two runs.

Angel Hunter (15:47 Thirsk) - David Johnson

Asuka is a short-priced favourite, but as a a handicap debutant lacking experience of a race of this nature has the profile of a horse I like to take on and I'm siding with a much more battle-hardened type in ANGEL HUNTER. He's not miles ahead of his mark by any stretch, but is 1 lb lower than for his last two wins and I think a reproduction of his recent close fourth to Northern Express at York could be good enough in this, that appealing as strong form and those that have been beaten from it since having excuses in big fields at Goodwood and Galway this week. A high draw given how he's ridden is likely to prove more help than hindrance and he's partnered by a 5-lb claimer who has been going through a good spell of late, including with similar type for the stable Best Rate on whom he's two from three on in handicaps and 0-17 for other riders. Cotton Bud (19:00 Hamilton) - Simon Walker