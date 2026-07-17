Best Saturday bets from our Timeform analysts for the Curragh, Doncaster, Market Rasen, Newbury, Newmarket and Ripon

We round up the bets from our Timeform analysts for Saturday's action at the Curragh, Doncaster, Market Rasen, Newbury, Newmarket and Ripon.

SOUL ICON - 14:45 Market Rasen (Dan Barber)

Soul Icon was runner-up to a course specialist in the Summer Plate in 2024 and returns for another go two years on from a mark 2 lb below that from which he won the Desert Orchid at Kempton later that season, which, incidentally, was the first time Harry Cobden took the ride (the other saw Soul Icon push well-in Mark of Gold closest in a small field at Exeter). The pair are reunited on Saturday for the first time since that Exeter race and, whilst there’s always an element of ‘right place, right time’, the fact Cobden has ridden stormers to land the last three renewals of the Summer Plate is no negative it all. Soul Icon is an enthusiastic and versatile chaser well suited by drying ground, and a repeat of his fifth behind Lookaway in the old Racing Post Chase at Kempton in February would see him bang there again in his bid to go one better than two years ago SONG OF THE CLYDE - 15:02 Newbury (Kieran Clark)

The Wokingham form is well represented by the unexposed Soldier's Tree and Binhareer, though ground firmer than good remains a question mark for the latter and there's an argument that the one with the strongest form is Song of The Clyde. He made all when winning a listed race over C&D in the spring, that form largely let down in Group 1s at Royal Ascot but this represents a drop in class and there's a distinct possibility that he'll be able to get his own way out in front. The sole 3-y-o who takes on his elders, Song of The Clyde has a cracking attitude and could prove tough to pass representing an in-form yard.

YAFREH - 15:15 Ripon (James Davies)

Sole 3-y-o in the line-up Yafreh looks interesting from the foot of the weights. He's progressed gradually with each start after contesting a warm race at Leicester on his debut, bumping into a subsequent winner at Thirsk on his handicap debut last time. It's true he was allowed to dictate a steady pace that day but would've probably been seen in a better light had his rider gone harder up front given he was rallying again close home and had running left after the line. There doesn't appear to be an obvious pace angle in this field, so if able secure another soft lead, there’s every chance he can go one better granted a slightly more forceful ride.

YES I'M MALI - 16:17 Newmarket (David Johnson)

Having run well several times in stronger company already this season, Yes Im Mali is fancied to get to back winning ways now with his sights lowered. This looks sure to take less winning than the 20-runner handicap he was second at York in May, while his fifth in a class 2 at Thirsk has been franked since by all those ahead of him. He showed his well being with a good second to Golden Long over C&D last time and a reproduction of that in this slightly lesser grade makes him very much the one to beat. THUNDERING ON - 16:35 Curragh (Billy Nash)

If Thundering On hadn't run in the Pretty Polly Stakes here last month then chances are she would be an odds-on shot to complete the Epsom/Irish Oaks double. However, the fact that she did, and got beaten, means that she is likely to be a much more attractive price. It isn't as if she ran badly behind Estrange, beaten just over 2 lengths having looked a big danger over 1f out, and had a legitimate excuse, too, as she was reported to be coughing post race. Her best form to date has come on ground softer than good but her dam, Thundering Nights, was fully effective on good to firm ground so I don't see that being an issue. Thundering On is well clear on Timeform ratings and hails from a yard that can do little wrong at present.

YORKSHIRE - 18.45 Doncaster (James Cooper)

Yorkshire’s best body of work has come on the all-weather but he’s no mug on turf, regularly competing in better-quality handicaps than this one on Town Moor. Both efforts this season haven’t been devoid of promise and now 4 lb below his last successful mark, he’s certainly weighted to strike. Tactically versatile, which is no bad thing on Doncaster’s straight 7f, Yorkshire finished runner-up on his previous C&D visit and with professional loser but in-form six-year-old Akkadian Thunder and averagely-treated three-year-old First Time helping to make the market, Yorkshire has plenty to recommend him. TABASKO - 21:00 Doncaster (Simon Baker)