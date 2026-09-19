Best Saturday bets from our Timeform analysts at Ayr and Chester

We round up the bets from our Timeform analysts for Saturday's action at Ayr and Chester.
ECUREUIL SECRET - 13:55 Ayr (Rory King)
A fourteen-month absence could be construed as a negative for a race on attritional ground, but being fresh seems the key to Ecureuil Secret – he’s won first time out for the year in both of his previous seasons to race – and these conditions are just what he wants, too. He has just about the best form on offer in the Doonside Cup in our book, and throw in the fact his stable has had winners on each of the first 2 days of this meeting and you can make quite a compelling case at the odds on offer.
SOMERS ISLES - 14:35 Chester (Simon Baker)
This nursery isn’t anything special and there’s a feeling Somers Isles could outclass her rivals from the top of the weights. She’s far less exposed than the others making her first foray into handicap company after just two outings, comprising placed efforts in well-contested races at Newmarket and Newbury respectively. She won’t need to improve much on either of those efforts to capitalise on an opening mark of 75, with stall 2 an obvious positive an encouragement in her pedigree – sire and dam were both soft-ground winners – that she’ll cope with more testing conditions.
BINHAREER - 15:40 Ayr (David Johnson)
It's fair to say that in a 25-runner handicap that plenty of the field will have been 'laid out for it', but not many look to have such an ideal profile for the race as Binhareer and although he's favourite, he's still likely to be no shorter than he was for the Wokingham, when he arguably had less in his favour. They key thing with him is a return to soft ground, he was a very impressive winner over C&D here last year and wasn't seen to best effect when only fifth in the Silver Cup later on, as he proved when routing a similar field at York. He as unlucky not to win there on his reappearance and has run two perfectly good races in less than ideal conditions in the Wokingham and World Trophy at Newbury since. Coming here fresh with his ideal conditions, he has a similar profile to Nahaarr who was a well backed winner for the stable a few years ago, and like that horse, Binhareer could be bound for pattern company himself.
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