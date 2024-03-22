Best Bets: Horse racing tips from Sporting Life and Timeform team

The Timeform and Sporting Life racing experts combine to provide their best bets for Saturday's racing.

ASTRAL BEAU - 1.20 Doncaster (Ben Linfoot)

With conditions ideal ASTRAL BEAU can go back-to-back in the William Hill Doncaster Mile Stakes. Pam Sly’s mare glided through the heavy ground on her way to an easy victory in this race last year and she held her form well after that despite not winning again. Catching her first time out on ideal ground could be key with main dangers Knight and Charyn both infrequent winners, while the latter could probably do with better underfoot conditions. WEST TO THE BRIDGE - 1.30 Bangor (David Ord)

He’s dropped down to a mark one pound below his last winning one and WEST TO THE BRIDGE looks a bet for the Dan Skelton team. He understandably found the drop back to two miles at Newbury last time totally against him but his rating was reduced for the run behind Spring Note and it’s no surprise to see him hiked back up in trip on Saturday. The testing ground looks to be ideal and the yard are flying.

The Flat is back! | Lincoln Handicap at Doncaster preview and tips

KARTOON AND CO - 2.10 Newbury (Andrew McLaren)

KARTOON AND CO looked to have been let in lightly on handicap debut at Sandown two weeks ago and did nothing to discourage that belief despite meeting with defeat, conceding first run to the eventual winner before finishing strongly to finish a clear second. He still looks well treated from a mark of 112, this step up in trip will suit, and the title-chasing Dan Skelton yard could hardly be in better form. LOOK BACK SMILING - 2.25 Doncaster (Graeme North)

It’s a big day for the up-and-coming Gemma Tutty stable at Doncaster on Saturday with runners in both the Lincoln and the Spring Mile and the latter looks a winnable option for the progressive LOOK BACK SMILING who failed narrowly to get into the Lincoln. He’s earned a reputation as a bit of a rogue and he can blow the start completely as he did before running a remarkable race at York on his penultimate start, but give him a straight track, plenty of pace to chase and soft or heavy going and there’s not much to be picky about in his record. A 3lb rise for his win on his final start last year is more than fair given he had that contest won some way out and the in-form Tutty has already fired in five winners this season from a small number of runners. GUNSIGHT RIDGE – 2.40 Newbury (Phil Turner)

Olly Murphy has his team in rude health at present – 33% strike rate so far in March – and GUNSIGHT RIDGE holds good claims of bolstering that impressive recent record in the 2.40 at Newbury. The nine-year-old has been relatively low mileage in recent years but he’s looked as good as ever on both comeback runs this winter, falling four out when still holding every chance at Wetherby on his return prior to chasing home the hugely progressive Etalon in a well-contested affair at Sandown last month. The return to this slightly longer trip should suit and, off just 2 lb higher than for his last win, he represents good value at around 5/1 up against largely exposed opposition here.

BARADAR - 3.00 Doncaster (David Johnson)

The ground might be more ideal for the Great Yorkshire Chase than the Lincoln, but it’s still good to have the Flat back and one that certainly won’t mind conditions is BARADAR who looks to have plenty going for him in the Cammidge Trophy. He’s produced some of his best efforts at Doncaster on softish ground, including when winning a handicap over a slightly longer trip at last year’s St Leger Festival. He has a good record fresh, arguably shaping best but not quite getting home in the Lincoln last year. There are a couple of question marks against some of his rivals, Montassib disappointed in similar conditions in the Lincoln on his reappearance last year and might not get the end-to-end gallop that saw him to good effect over this trip when winning at York whereas Marshman gives the impression that 6f on this sort of ground is more of a stamina test than ideal. ORAZIO - 3.00 Doncaster (Kieran Clark)

A small field for the Cammidge Trophy means that a steady pace in on the cards in all likelihood and ORAZIO looks the ideal type to capitalise. He looked a sprinter firmly on his way to pattern company when landing a pair of handicaps early last season, and although his progress rather stalled in high-end events since, he’s a strong-travelling type that is most effective with cut in the ground. With Marshman a better performer over five furlongs, and both Baradar and Montassib likely to need a stiffer test at a sprint trip, he makes plenty of appeal. LATTAM - 3.35 Doncaster (Andrew Asquith)

LATTAM won the Irish Lincoln at the Curragh in ground Timeform described as heavy on his return last season when trained by William Haggas and the form of his next run when second to Jimi Hendrix in the Spring Cup at Newbury worked out incredibly well. Lattam did well to also win a useful handicap at Newcastle from a mark only 1 lb lower than what he races from now and he looks interesting now starting out for new connections. He has seemingly fared well with the draw, in and around fancied horses while also amongst the pace, so he should get this run to suit. Lattam has a brilliant record when fresh, will handle the ground and looks a rock-solid proposition for a race of this nature.

REGENT’S STROLL - 3.50 Newbury (Matt Brocklebank)

Paul Nicholls looks set for a good weekend and when the champion trainer states he’s had a valuable spring prize in mind since November, it usually pays to take note. That’s the scenario we’re in with REGENT’S STROLL, who looked a good long-term prospect when winning what is often a strong Ascot bumper first time out. The son of Walk In The Park has to concede plenty of weight all round here but he seems sure to be a more polished model for his initial outing and subsequent time off the track. It’ll take a big effort to deny this horse on Saturday. DE LADY IN RED - 5.08 Navan (Billy Nash)