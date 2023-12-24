Best Bets: Horse racing tips from Sporting Life and Timeform team

The Timeform and Sporting Life racing experts combine to provide their best bets for Boxing Day's racing.

NATURALLY HIGH – 12.32 Fontwell - (Ben Linfoot)

Gary Moore has a cracking record at Fontwell’s Boxing Day meeting and he looks to have targeted NATURALLY HIGH at the Boost Your Acca At BetMGM Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle this year. Moore has a record of 12/42 at 28.57% at this track on Boxing Day and he won this race two years ago with Legal Rights. Naturally High has won off an 8lb higher mark and he always needs a run, so his reappearance sixth at Lingfield was encouraging with this task in mind. MIGHTY BANDIT - 13.10 Leopardstown (Graeme North)

Juvenile hurdles aren’t my usual go-to events when digging out a Boxing Day bet, and the presence of four Willie Mullins stable debutants arguably makes this ploy even riskier than usual, but I’ve no doubt Mighty Bandit is the best in the division seen out so far and he can prove the point in the 1.10 at Leopardstown. His stable-mate Kala Conti might be the form pick but Jack Kennedy prefers the claims of Mighty Bandit who beat a pair of subsequent winners in fine style in a maiden at Punchestown last month and I think he’ll be proved right.

GIOVINCO- 13.20 Kempton (David Johnson)

The absence of the Willie Mullins pair that were entered takes a little away from the competitiveness of the race, but it makes it a more straightforward race to assess and Giovinco is fancied to go one better than he managed behind Stay Away Fay at Sandown last time. That was on soft ground, with an uphill finish and he was basically outstayed by the likeable winner having briefly gone to the front on the bridle at the second last. On less testing ground and on a flatter track, it’s not difficult to see him stepping up on that form here. He is readily preferred to Hermes Allen who comes here as an afterthought as a substitute for injured stablemate Knappers Hill and it remains to be seen if this trip will suit him as well as shorter at this stage of his career. Il Est Francais comes here with a big reputation and would be a big danger if able to replicate the best of his French form, but he wouldn’t be the first to fail to do that at the first time of asking, and at the prices, isn’t really that difficult to take on. IL EST FRANCAIS - 13.20 Kempton (Greg Spink)

IL EST FRANCAIS has a first start outside his native France and having been very impressive when justifying short-priced favouritism on both starts so far in this sphere at Auteuil, Noel George & Amanda Zetterholm’s 5-y-o looks well on his was to emulating his very smart hurdles form with scope for plenty more improvement over the larger obstacles. He arrives with a lofty reputation and at odds of around 2/1, I fancy the youngster of the party to walk the walk and see off British challengers Giovinco and Hermes Allen. EMPIRE STEEL - 13.35 Wetherby (John Ingles)

Last year’s Rowland Meyrick winner Into Overdrive bids for a repeat success off only a 3 lb higher mark this time but he hasn’t been seen since pulling up in the Ultima at the Cheltenham Festival. Empire Steel, on the other hand, who was going like the winner when falling four out in this contest two years ago, showed plenty of zest on his return at Kelso in October when third to Elvis Mail and can make amends on the back of that encouraging return, with any further rain that falls at Wetherby all to the good as far as far as he’s concerned. EMPIRE STEEL - 13.35 Wetherby (Andrew Asquith)

I have been waiting for EMPIRE STEEL to run again following his eye-catching reappearance at Kelso in October. That was over three miles and two furlongs and he looked at least as good as ever after six months off, travelling with plenty of zest and typically jumping boldly. Empire Steel is a horse who possesses plenty of natural speed and stays well, so this race at this flat, galloping track looks tailormade for him, and he seems sure to go very close from a 2 lb lower mark up against horses you can pick holes in.

EVIES VLADIMIR - 13.58 Down Royal (Billy Nash)

Gavin Cromwell has enjoyed a tremendous 2023 and will be hoping to finish it off with a bang as he has a strong team to go to war with over the festive period. He sends fancied runners to all three meetings in Ireland on St. Stephen’s Day, with perhaps his best chance of winner being Evies Vladimir at Down Royal. Having not cut much ice in a quartet of maiden chases, Evies Vladimir proved an entirely different proposition on his handicap debut at Clonmel last month where he won with a good deal more in hand than the official winning margin of a neck would imply, a mistake at the last almost proving costly. The runner-up that day has gone on to win since so an 11-lb rise doesn’t look overly harsh and Kieran Buckley’s three-pound claim offsets some of that. MAJOR FORTUNE - 14.22 Market Rasen (David Ord)

He was all-the-rage in the market before running into traffic problems behind Asian Maze at Exeter last time and MAJOR FORTUNE is well worth another chance. He eventually finished fifth in a race that has worked out very well and has been dropped a handy two pounds too. He’s capable of better and with a clear shot at things here will be hard to beat. CAPTAIN CLAUDE - 14.52 FONTWELL (Lewis Tomlinson)