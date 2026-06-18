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Tips from the team

Best bets from Timeform analysts for Royal Ascot 2026 day three

Sporting Life Plus
Thu June 18, 2026 · 2h ago

We round up the best bets for day three of Royal Ascot 2026 from our Timeform analysts.

SEA VENTURE - 14:30 Royal Ascot (Simon Baker)

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