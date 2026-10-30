Our Timeform analysts with their best bets for Down Royal, Keeneland and Wetherby after Dan Barber's 25/1 stunner last weekend.

LA CONQUIERE - 13:45 Wetherby (James Davies)

Kateira is undoubtedly the one to beat on ratings and has warmed up for this with a quiet run in the Welsh Champion Hurdle but, at the same time, she is nine going on 10 now and her sole win last season came in a pretty worthless renewal of this race when seeing off an off-colour Golden Ace. La Conquiere, however, is much less exposed for the Snowden yard, which has been thriving for some time and makes far greater appeal at the prices. She looked very promising when winning her first two starts over hurdles last season prior to be touched off in an Ascot Grade 2 by the reopposing Ooh Betty, who she now meets on much more favourable terms. She isn’t slow by any means as she demonstrated in her two bumpers under similar conditions and, providing her jumping holds up in the straight, she can cause a minor upset. ROMEO COOLIO - 15:15 Down Royal (Kieran Clark)

One of the most exciting novice chasers around last season prior to Cheltenham, Romeo Coolio is strongly fancied to regain the winning thread stepping into an open Grade 1. It's easy enough to put a line through his Broadway non-completion which came little more than a month after a punishing battle with Kargese in the Irish Arkle, that rival going on to follow up in the British equivalent. The form of his first two starts over fences could hardly have worked out much better, too, particularly his 14-length defeat of Koktail Divin at this meeting, one which his yard is renowned for targeting and he's sure to prove as effective over 3m.

FULLY SUBSCRIBED 20:58 Keeneland (Jake Price)