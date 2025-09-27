Menu icon
Aidan O'Brien
Beresford Stakes report and replay: Hawk Mountain impresses

By David Ord
Horse Racing
Sat September 27, 2025 · 1h ago

Hawk Mountain was cut to 20/1 for the Betfred Derby by Paddy Power and Sky Bet after winning the Qatar Racing & Equestrian Club Beresford Stakes at the Curragh.

The regally-bred colt, a son of the late Wootton Bassett and Hydrangea, has progressed with each of his three starts to date and was taken to the front by Ronan Whelan.

The 5/4 favourite begain to increase tempo from over two furlongs out and soon had his rivals at full stretch.

Geryon (9/4) tried to close him down but the leader wasn’t for catching and drew clear again inside the final furlong to win by three-and-a-quarter lengths.

