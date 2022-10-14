Benoit De La Sayette will be crowned Champion Apprentice at QIPCO British Champions Day on Saturday after holding off a fierce challenge from closest rival Harry Davies.
Ahead of racing on Friday De La Sayette sits six winners ahead of Davies, and despite a valiant winner at Brighton on Thursday, Davies will not be able to catch De La Sayette before the Championship concludes after racing om Saturday.
This season has seen impressive campaigns from both young jockeys, with the outcome often seeming too close to call, but with 61 winners, De La Sayette has clinched victory ad he said: "I am thrilled to win the Champion Apprentice title. It’s felt like such an amazing season and I’ve really enjoyed the battle with Harry (Davies). I wish him all the very best for the future and hope we’re riding against each other for many years to come.
“There have been plenty of highlights, starting with Vafortino winning the Victoria Cup at Ascot in May. I was also lucky enough to ride a winner at the July Festival (Adjuvant) and have victories at Glorious Goodwood (Trawlerman and Caius Chorister). At the start of this month I rode my first-ever three-timer (Wolverhampton) and that was another day I’ll never forget.
“None of those moments – or the other winners I’ve had – would’ve been possible without the fantastic support I’ve received from so many owners and trainers throughout the year. I’m especially grateful to John and Thady Gosden, as well as the whole Clarehaven team. I have learnt so much from the amazing team there.
“The input and advice from my agent Paul Clarke has been so valuable as well. He has worked tirelessly to get me opportunities. I’d also like to thank the PJA (Professional Jockeys’ Association) for all their ongoing support.
“Last but not least is my family. I want to say a big thank-you to all of them, especially my mum and dad for everything they do…this one’s for them.”
