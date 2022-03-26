On the sidelines since riding at Newmarket on April 15 last year , De La Sayette showed no signs of rustiness as he pushed out 14/1 shot Rubbeldiekatz to win the Watch Racing Free Online At Coral Handicap, getting up in the final strides to beat Storm Asset and Franny Norton by a short head.

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

De La Sayette had established himself as one of the rising stars of the weighing room during the first few weeks of 2021, culminating with victory on Haqeeqy in the Lincoln at Doncaster.

Remarkably, that was De La Sayette's first ride on turf and it was the highlight of his budding association with the powerful yard of John and Thady Gosden, support which promised to bring further success in 2021.

However, a video was subsequently circulated on social media claiming to show De La Sayette at a party in the presence of cocaine following his Doncaster victory, prompting the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) to take urine and hair samples from De la Sayette on March 31.

The urine sample returned negative on the same day the test was administered, but the hair sample had returned positive for metabolites of cocaine, with an interim suspension placed on the rider on April 17, with De La Sayette admitting he had previously used the drug, although insisting the video was from October 2019.

A six-month ban was subsequently dished out by the BHA and, though able to return in October had he chosen to do so, De La Sayette waited until Wolverhampton on Saturday to come back, the same day on which he had enjoyed his biggest moment in the saddle so far at Doncaster 12 months earlier.

"I’m over the moon," he told Sky Sports Racing after the win of Rubbeldiekatz. "She’s such a trier. I spoke to George Scott [trainer] before the race and he said she’s got a big heart and she really tries to the line. She’s shown that today.

"I’m just delighted to have a winner for Mr Scott and for my first ride back it’s unbelievable. I made a big mistake. I just want to prove to everyone who I am and look to the future really.

"I’ve been at Clarehaven [the stables of John and Thady Gosden] every morning since my apprenticeship started three years ago, so I’ve learnt a lot and all the people around me have taught me so much this past year.

"It’s all thanks to them really."