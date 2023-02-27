Sent off the 2/13 favourite to go one better than on his previous start at the Cambridgeshire track in the Weatherbys Chatteris Fen Juvenile Hurdle the four year old did not let his supporters down in the Every Race Live On Racing TV Novices’ Hurdle.

Despite showing a tendency to jump left, the odds-on chance made virtually all in the hands of Luca Morgan to coast home by 16 lengths from Inchester D’Amysl and set up a tilt at the extended two mile Premier Handicap on the opening day of the Cheltenham Festival.

Pauling said: “He was purchased in the Tattersalls Autumn horses-in-training sale to aim for the juvenile series as it were, but they are by no means guaranteed to be good enough, however from day one he has had a great attitude.

“Day one at Kempton Park he was very green winning first time out. He then went to Huntingdon for the Chatteris Fen and gave eight pounds to a good horse of Gary Moore’s and he got beat three lengths so we were really chuffed with that result.

“He gave us a bit of a scare at the first, then he jumped slightly left after that, but he jumped well on the whole after that. It was a case of getting the job done the other day and he had to have three runs to get into the Boodles.