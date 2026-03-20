Ben Pauling on his pair in the BetVictor British EBF "National Hunt" Mares' Novices' Hurdle

Ben Pauling is looking forward to saddling up two runners in the feature BetVictor British EBF "National Hunt" Mares' Novices' Hurdle at Newbury on Saturday.
The 2m4½f feature race of the BetVictor Jumps Season Finale, which offers a total prize fund of £65,000, is open to horses that finished in the top six of a qualifying race. Gloucestershire-based trainer Ben Pauling, seeking a first win in the contest, will be represented by Betty’s Daisy and Ballynorth.
On why he likes to target The British EBF (European Breeders' Fund) Series, Pauling said: “I always think the EBF Qualifiers and Finals are a great stepping stone for these mares and it’s a really, really good opportunity to get the horses into the right races to bring them on for the future.”
Betty’s Daisy has won two of her five career starts, including a comfortable seven-length success on debut in a National Hunt Flat Race at Warwick. She later impressed when scoring on her second attempt over hurdles in the Shuker Build EBF Mares' "National Hunt" Novices' Hurdle at Ludlow Racecourse.
Having trained Betty’s Daisy’s dam, Pauling is delighted to see her progeny proving so successful, with all four winning first time out. He explained: “Betty’s Daisy is a homebred of her owners, The Henleys. She’s by Jack Hobbs - it’s great to have an English stallion standing just down the road. She’s a very likable individual.”
The six-year-old mare was last seen finishing second by a length at Warwick behind Jackie Hobbs, a subsequent runner at the Cheltenham Festival. Pauling added: “She’s in great order and I think the ground and the 2m4½f around a galloping track like Newbury will suit her very well.”
Stablemate and outsider of the field, Ballynorth, is yet to get her head in front but will benefit from jockey Elliot England’s 7lb claim. Pauling commented: “I wouldn’t be surprised if she ran a big race, we’ll probably ride her slightly differently.
“She’s by Saint Des Saints and she’s a fabulous broodmare prospect, she’s got a lovely pedigree.”
The race has attracted a strong and competitive field, with several leading trainers represented. Many of whom bring solid winning and placed hurdles form.
Among them is Getawhisky, a winner at Windsor during the Berkshire Winter Million weekend, for leading trainer Dan Skelton. Other notable contenders include Strong Run for Fergal O’Brien, Fresh As A Daisy for local trainer Nicky Henderson and Charisma Cat for the Alan King stable.
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