Ben Pauling on his pair in the BetVictor British EBF "National Hunt" Mares' Novices' Hurdle

The 2m4½f feature race of the BetVictor Jumps Season Finale, which offers a total prize fund of £65,000, is open to horses that finished in the top six of a qualifying race. Gloucestershire-based trainer Ben Pauling, seeking a first win in the contest, will be represented by Betty’s Daisy and Ballynorth.

On why he likes to target The British EBF (European Breeders' Fund) Series, Pauling said: “I always think the EBF Qualifiers and Finals are a great stepping stone for these mares and it’s a really, really good opportunity to get the horses into the right races to bring them on for the future.”

Betty’s Daisy has won two of her five career starts, including a comfortable seven-length success on debut in a National Hunt Flat Race at Warwick. She later impressed when scoring on her second attempt over hurdles in the Shuker Build EBF Mares' "National Hunt" Novices' Hurdle at Ludlow Racecourse.

Having trained Betty’s Daisy’s dam, Pauling is delighted to see her progeny proving so successful, with all four winning first time out. He explained: “Betty’s Daisy is a homebred of her owners, The Henleys. She’s by Jack Hobbs - it’s great to have an English stallion standing just down the road. She’s a very likable individual.”