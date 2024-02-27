Ben Pauling has Tellerthename in good form ahead of the Supreme Novices' Hurdle

Ben Pauling is confident Tellherthename will have no problems on his return to Grade One company after coming through a racecourse gallop at Kempton Park with flying colours ahead of a tilt at next month’s Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.
The five year old, who missed an outing in the Betfair Hurdle at Newbury earlier this month on account of the testing conditions, stepped up his preparations for the extended two miles one furlong contest on March 12th with a spin on the all-weather track at the Sunbury venue.
Working alongside two stablemates, including Twig, over a circuit and a half, the Malinas gelding, who is a general 16/1 chance for the Supreme, strode out well under Kielan Woods much to the delight of Pauling.
And although Tellherthename failed to complete on his previous attempt in Grade One company in the William Hill Formby Novices’ Hurdle at Aintree on Boxing Day, Pauling believes his rising star will be seen to better effect back on a sounder surface.
He said: “Tellherthename did a very nice piece of work. He finished nice and strong and I would be very pleased with what I saw from him this morning. That should put him spot on for the Supreme.
“As soon as we missed the Betfair Hurdle we knew we had to do this, but I wasn’t worried about doing this. It was the other way of skinning the cat to be honest. The Betfair Hurdle was only ever going to be an option if the ground was right. It is good to get a blow into him away from home, and with another couple of pieces of work at home we shouldn’t be too far off.
“The only time we have chucked him into Grade One company he pulled up, but I know that was because of the ground so I’m not worried about that and apart from that he has won a couple of novice hurdles very well.
“The form with Jango Baie earlier in the season reads very well and I think he is an improving horse.
"He has only just turned five, and I think this lad could be as good as any we have trained."
Pauling was equally delighted with what he saw from Twig, who remain on course to make his first appearance since finishing down the field in the Coral Gold Cup Handicap Chase at Newbury in December when contesting the Ultima Handicap Chase later on the same card.
He added: “I was very pleased with Twig, who has had a mid-season break and would have very much needed today to put him ready for the Festival. He won’t want to miss any work between now and when he runs in the Ultima, but I was really pleased with the way he looked and travelled.”
Finishing at the front of the second trio of runners to take to the track from Pauling’s yard during the pre-Festival exercise was Weatherbys Champion Bumper contender, and recent Sandown Park scorer, Sixmilebridge.
Having sat in behind the early pace, which was cut out by Ultima Handicap Chase and TrustAtrader Plate Handicap Chase entry Shakem Up’Arry, the Affinisea gelding moved stylishly to the front before passing the post with several lengths to spare.
Pauling added: “Sixmilebridge couldn’t have been better there. Kielan was delighted with the way he worked. He was a bit green when he got to the front, but he did it well.
“Shakem Up’Arry, as we know has one gear, but he keeps on going. Amazingly he is able to compete over two and a half miles, but I think that is because he is such a good jumper. He is in the Ultima, but I think he will go for the Plate.”
In the absence of stable jockey Kielan Woods, who has recently returned from a 45-day whip ban, it has seen Ben Jones fill the void on the majority of Pauling’s runners of late.
And having enjoyed a string of notable victories, including a 730/1 treble with Pauling at Ascot earlier this month, the Welsh rider appears set to pick up a few rides for the Grade One winning trainer at the Festival.
Pauling added: “Kielan is back now from his ban and hopefully he can get going again. The plan is that Kielan will ride all of Andrew and Jane Megson’s horses, which is Tellherthename, Harper’s Brook and Sixmilebridge.
“Shakem Up’Arry will be Ben’s ride and I will be talking to owners about the rest of them. Aside from those horses I’ve not made many firm arrangements with many of the others to be honest.”
