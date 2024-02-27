Ben Pauling has Tellerthename in good form ahead of the Supreme Novices' Hurdle

The five year old, who missed an outing in the Betfair Hurdle at Newbury earlier this month on account of the testing conditions, stepped up his preparations for the extended two miles one furlong contest on March 12th with a spin on the all-weather track at the Sunbury venue.

Working alongside two stablemates, including Twig, over a circuit and a half, the Malinas gelding, who is a general 16/1 chance for the Supreme, strode out well under Kielan Woods much to the delight of Pauling.

And although Tellherthename failed to complete on his previous attempt in Grade One company in the William Hill Formby Novices’ Hurdle at Aintree on Boxing Day, Pauling believes his rising star will be seen to better effect back on a sounder surface.

He said: “Tellherthename did a very nice piece of work. He finished nice and strong and I would be very pleased with what I saw from him this morning. That should put him spot on for the Supreme.

“As soon as we missed the Betfair Hurdle we knew we had to do this, but I wasn’t worried about doing this. It was the other way of skinning the cat to be honest. The Betfair Hurdle was only ever going to be an option if the ground was right. It is good to get a blow into him away from home, and with another couple of pieces of work at home we shouldn’t be too far off.

“The only time we have chucked him into Grade One company he pulled up, but I know that was because of the ground so I’m not worried about that and apart from that he has won a couple of novice hurdles very well.

“The form with Jango Baie earlier in the season reads very well and I think he is an improving horse.

"He has only just turned five, and I think this lad could be as good as any we have trained."