Speaking at the Newbury gallops morning on Tuesday, Pauling was pleasantly surprised by the official assessor's reaction to his progressive six-year-old only going up to a revised mark of 157.

Having initially felt the horse's handicap days were probably over, the trainer feels the recent development could offer connections more options in the short to medium-term.

"It's quite extraordinary, I was very surprised," Pauling said in regards to the 6lb rise. "I was expecting around the 160-mark.

"It gives us a few more options as I thought he was definitely out of handicaps, but I don't think that necessarily does because if we're going to keep him over two and a half (miles) then there wasn't a lot to have a go at really, apart from the Silviniaco Conti Chase. Not that fits in the timeframes working back from March.

"It certainly opens a few doors."

Asked whether the December Gold Cup Handicap Chase could come into his thinking, Pauling said: "Possibly, I don't want to say too much because I haven't spoken to the necessary people (owner's representatives).

"He's a very good horse and 157, that's not insurmountable if we choose to go down that route."