Ben Pauling is reconsidering his options for Paddy Power Gold Cup winner Meetmebythesea after seeing his horse was raised 6lb in the ratings for Saturday's success.
Speaking at the Newbury gallops morning on Tuesday, Pauling was pleasantly surprised by the official assessor's reaction to his progressive six-year-old only going up to a revised mark of 157.
Having initially felt the horse's handicap days were probably over, the trainer feels the recent development could offer connections more options in the short to medium-term.
"It's quite extraordinary, I was very surprised," Pauling said in regards to the 6lb rise. "I was expecting around the 160-mark.
"It gives us a few more options as I thought he was definitely out of handicaps, but I don't think that necessarily does because if we're going to keep him over two and a half (miles) then there wasn't a lot to have a go at really, apart from the Silviniaco Conti Chase. Not that fits in the timeframes working back from March.
"It certainly opens a few doors."
Asked whether the December Gold Cup Handicap Chase could come into his thinking, Pauling said: "Possibly, I don't want to say too much because I haven't spoken to the necessary people (owner's representatives).
"He's a very good horse and 157, that's not insurmountable if we choose to go down that route."
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