Ben Pauling feels British trainers must lead Cheltenham Festival fightback

Ben Pauling feels the British trainers need to rise to the challenge to spark renewed interest in the Cheltenham Festival.

Just this week it was reported that the Jockey Club were considering moving the meeting to run from Wednesday to Saturday rather than Tuesday to Friday as they seek ways to arrest sliding crowds. Pauling is open to that idea but doesn't feel the current set-up is the problem. “I think we all need to settle down a bit and do what’s right for the sport overall. It’s still going to be four fabulous days of sport, it’s still going to be the showpiece of our sport and hopefully will always be that," he told Tuesday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast.

100/1 GOLD CUP DARK HORSE 🏆👀 JUMPS SEASON PREVIEW 2025/26 | HORSES TO FOLLOW WITH TIMEFORM