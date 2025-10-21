Menu icon
Trainer Ben Pauling
Ben Pauling feels British trainers must lead Cheltenham Festival fightback

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Tue October 21, 2025 · 31 min ago

Ben Pauling feels the British trainers need to rise to the challenge to spark renewed interest in the Cheltenham Festival.

Just this week it was reported that the Jockey Club were considering moving the meeting to run from Wednesday to Saturday rather than Tuesday to Friday as they seek ways to arrest sliding crowds.

Pauling is open to that idea but doesn't feel the current set-up is the problem.

“I think we all need to settle down a bit and do what’s right for the sport overall. It’s still going to be four fabulous days of sport, it’s still going to be the showpiece of our sport and hopefully will always be that," he told Tuesday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast.

100/1 GOLD CUP DARK HORSE 🏆👀 JUMPS SEASON PREVIEW 2025/26 | HORSES TO FOLLOW WITH TIMEFORM

“I don’t think its as broken as a lot of people make out either. I think a lot of the problems are that people aren’t as excited about the racing as they were because there’s a real strong team from Closutton every year and sometimes I think it can be a little tedious for the general public to see horses form the same yard taking each other on.

“The Irish seem very strong but once the British trainers come back stronger and better than they have been in previous years, and I feel we are making a bit of a comeback, that will bring renewed enthusiasm to the Festival again.

“There are lot of us trying. Nicky (Henderson) and Paul (Nicholls) have flown the flag, Philip Hobbs, Nigel Twiston-Davies have also flown the flag for many years for the British trainers and there is a younger group coming through now.

“Dan (Skelton) has made a good fist of it and Olly (Murphy) had a brilliant year last year. There are lot of others who have the ability to make waves in the industry and it’s up to us to really take the baton, run with it, and put up a fight.”

