Ben Pauling considering Haydock Graduation Chase or 1965 Chase at Ascot for The Jukebox Man

The Harry Redknapp-owned seven-year-old has been out of action through injury since winning last year's Grade 1 Kauto Star Novices' Chase at Kempton and his trainer has his aim fixed on a return to Kempton this Boxing Day for the King George VI Chase.

The Jukebox Man is a 12/1 chance with Paddy Power and Sky Bet for the King George and is likely to be seen back on track next weekend.

Speaking on the Nick Luck Daily Podcast, Pauling said: "He's just been with three others to work around the back of the hill in Lambourn, it's a gallop I like to use to sort of find out where we really are. We've done plenty with him at home and I'm delighted to say he went really nicely so that should put him spot on.

"It looks to me like we'll be going for either the 1965 Chase at Ascot or the Graduation Chase at Haydock next weekend."

Regarding the race at Haydock coming into Pauling's thinking, he said: "I can see what people might say but there's one race that I've got in mind for this horse and he's been off since Boxing Day last year.

"I want to have him cherry-ripe for the King George and I'll see what the 1965 looks like, but the Graduation Chase up at Haydock is for horses that haven't won more than two chases. He's only ever run in two so that fits the bill and it could be the perfect prep race to have him spot on.

"If my main aim was to go and win the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury then you'd also like to think you could do that, but would you leave a dent...? He might need to be at his absolute best three weeks or a month later at Kempton. So that brings me back to the 1965 and obviously the Graduation might be a slightly easier option than that.

"So we'll see what's entered and take a view after that but it's lovely to have him back looking so well. When you get an injury with a horse like this you want to see them coming back as good as ever and I think he has."