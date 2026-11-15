Ben Pauling believes The Jukebox Kid could be overpriced for the Coral Gold Cup

Ben Pauling expects the The Jukebox Kid to show his true colours on his return to fences later this month in the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury.
The lightly raced eight-year-old was pulled up on his last start over fences when well fancied for the BOYLE Sports Irish Grand National back in April.
After undergoing wind surgery in the autumn, the gelded son of Jukebox Jury was given a recent spin over hurdles at Newbury earlier this month.
And although the Grade Two-winning chaser only beat two rivals home on that occasion, Pauling expects to see much improved display from him in the prestigious Premier Handicap on November 28th, which he is as big as 25-1 for.
Pauling said: “He is very much still on course for the Coral Gold Cup. He was only just ready to get going over hurdles at Newbury. He probably needed just a bit more than we thought, but he has come out of it like a bull in a china shop. He will be spot on for the Coral Gold Cup.
“His mark is high enough, but he will be grand. I think he is quite a big price as if you remember back to last season he was sent off short enough for the Irish Grand National, but he didn’t go a yard in that because of the ground.
“I do think the Coral Gold Cup is a good race this year. There is plenty of depth to it, and lots of nice horses in there, but he is one of them."
However, while Pauling knows where he is heading with The Jukebox Kid, he admits plans still remain up in the air as to where Taurus Bay will be seen next.
After finishing down the field in the Turners Novices’ Hurdle on his final start last season, the five year old made the perfect introduction over fences with an impressive victory in the Grade Two Boodles Rising Stars Novices’ Chase at Aintree earlier this month.
Pauling said: “We’ve not really decided what to do next with Taurus Bay. He has come out of the race very well.
“He doesn’t need a lot of racing so maybe we will look at something around Christmas. We need to sit and see how he takes this race and make our decision whether we run once or twice before the spring.
“At this moment in time, you could work back from the Manifesto at Aintree, and that would bring the Scilly Isles in. If you wanted to go to Cheltenham for an Arkle, you would probably have to go for the Wayward Lad, while the Henry VIII at Sandown Park is a possibility.
“He doesn’t have to go two and a half miles as he has got the speed for two. He is a lovely horse with huge ability, but he is not a hardened professional yet, and I think I need to look after him a bit on route.”
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