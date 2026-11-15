Ben Pauling believes The Jukebox Kid could be overpriced for the Coral Gold Cup

The lightly raced eight-year-old was pulled up on his last start over fences when well fancied for the BOYLE Sports Irish Grand National back in April.

After undergoing wind surgery in the autumn, the gelded son of Jukebox Jury was given a recent spin over hurdles at Newbury earlier this month.

And although the Grade Two-winning chaser only beat two rivals home on that occasion, Pauling expects to see much improved display from him in the prestigious Premier Handicap on November 28th, which he is as big as 25-1 for.

Pauling said: “He is very much still on course for the Coral Gold Cup. He was only just ready to get going over hurdles at Newbury. He probably needed just a bit more than we thought, but he has come out of it like a bull in a china shop. He will be spot on for the Coral Gold Cup.

“His mark is high enough, but he will be grand. I think he is quite a big price as if you remember back to last season he was sent off short enough for the Irish Grand National, but he didn’t go a yard in that because of the ground.

“I do think the Coral Gold Cup is a good race this year. There is plenty of depth to it, and lots of nice horses in there, but he is one of them."