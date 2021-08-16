“He was good, he jumped well, which was important after unseating at Ffos Las,” Pauling said.

At Haydock the gelding displayed his true potential, however, crossing the line eight lengths to the good having put in a fluent round of jumping under conditional jockey Luca Morgan.

Owned by former football manager Harry Redknapp, the seven-year-old was a Grade One contender as a hurdler but was luckless on his first start over fences when parting company with his rider at the ninth obstacle in a novice handicap chase at Ffos Las in early November.

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

“He’s always been a horse that we’ve liked and we hoped would make a better chaser than he did a hurdler. I still don’t think he really showed his true colours over hurdles, it was great the see him jump that way and do it nicely really.”

There are no firm plans for the bay’s next outing with Pauling yet to discuss the matter with Redknapp, but both handicaps and novice chases remain possible paths to tread for the horse and his connections.

“There are a few options, I haven’t really discussed them with Harry yet but I’ll see what handicap mark he gets given on Tuesday,” Pauling said.

“I think there’s a bit of room for manoeuvre, but it depends on what he’s given as to whether he goes back into novice company or stays handicapping. He does enjoy this proper wet ground so we won’t be holding on to him for the spring, we’ll be making use of him through these wetter months."

Redknapp is renowned as an avid racing fan and has enjoyed a particularly successful spell with his horses at Pauling’s yard as Bowtogreatness was a smart novice hurdle winner at Ffos Las on Thursday.

“He’s a superstar, we had a good week for him in fact because his other horse won as well so he’s happy," Pauling said of Redknapp.

“He enjoys it, he’s great for the sport, a real enthusiast. It’s nice to see him have a couple of good winners and have some nice horses going forward."

Shakem Up’Arry is named after the shout Redknapp used to hear from a fan in the stands during his spell as West Ham manager and has a distinctive way of going as he gallops along with his head held particularly low.

The trait does not make him the easiest horse to partner, but Pauling feels it is not detrimental to his performance and that Morgan was still able to produce a well-timed ride at Haydock.

“He’s exceptionally good for his 5lb, it’s nice to be able to give a 5lb claimer an opportunity on the better horses as well as some of the more established handicappers,” he said of the jockey.

“‘Harry’ wouldn’t be the easiest ride in the world with his head carriage, so he did a good job and got it right. It’s just the way he holds himself, it’s extraordinary to watch.

“He’s the same at home, he can carry it so low that he actually knees himself in the chin. It’s not a bad trait because at least he’s looking at the ground line, but it’s a bit disconcerting to ride because you’ve got not a lot in front of you. But Luca did well and I was very pleased with the ride he gave him.”

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.



