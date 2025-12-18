Ben Pauling and Harry Redknapp eye King George glory with The Jukebox Man

Ben Pauling says it would be "phenomenal" if he could secure the biggest win of his training career with The Jukebox Man in what is shaping up to be a red-hot renewal of the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton Park on Boxing Day.

The Naunton handler enjoyed a moment to savour at the track last season after the seven-year-old struck gold at Grade 1 level in the Ladbrokes Kauto Star Novices’ Chase over course and distance under jockey Ben Jones. However, a setback after that outing ruled The Jukebox Man, who has been described by Pauling as a ‘power packed package of aggression and ability’ out of potential runs at the Cheltenham Festival and the Randox Grand National Festival at Aintree in the spring. But the gelded son of Ask, who is owned by former Portsmouth, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United boss Harry Redknapp, made the perfect return at Haydock Park last month when running out the easy winner of the Betfair Exchange Graduation Chase. And on the back of that success Pauling is now hopeful The Jukebox Man can continue his progression in the £250,000 Grade One feature, for which he is an 8/1 chance with the race sponsor.

The Jukebox Man in his work

Pauling, speaking at a press event hosted by The Jockey Club on Thursday, said: “From a personal perspective with Fact To File now coming it only adds to the whole drama of the race because as far as I was concerned it was going to be one of the best King Georges we’ve seen for a long time. “If Willie brings over both Fact To File and Gaelic Warrior, then it will be a proper humdinger as you have got the two horses confirmed at that level. “Then you have got Jango Baie and our lad that have looked very good in novice races, and first time out this season, but have yet to prove themselves quite at this level. “To say we weren’t quite ready for Haydock Park [free video replay below] was the God’s honest truth. He really was short, but he showed exuberance and what he is, which is a power packed package of aggression and ability. He showed it superbly well and that is all I needed to see. “We are going there with a horse that we have got huge faith in. Touchwood, I genuinely couldn’t have him in better shape. "His work has gone to a level that we have not actually seen. He is not just back to last year’s form, but he seems better again. “This would be the biggest career win that our team has had. We all love Festival winners and Grade One winners, but to win a King George of this quality would be phenomenal.” Although The Jukebox Man is yet to prove himself at Grade One level in open company, Pauling believes that the Sunbury venue is the ideal place for his promising chaser to test his credentials against some of the best staying chasers in the business.

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

He added: “He is rated 156 and I hope he is a lot better than that. “I could have gone for a Coral Gold Cup first time out, and I dare say he would have been competitive as I think he is well handicapped, but it was all about the King George for us this season. “Cheltenham, yes obviously, and Aintree, whatever we go on to will be great, but from when he won the Kauto Star last year there was only one race we were targeting. “I know that wasn’t the greatest Kauto Star there has ever been, but he still won it easily enough not on his A game. I think Kempton Park is made for him and the faster they go the better. “If you asked me where I wanted to run The Jukebox Man it would be at Kempton Park over three miles. “The most wonderful thing about this horse is that he is so versatile. You can make the running if you want to or you can drop in. He is not afraid of a battle, and he doesn’t mind if he is boxed in. “He handles soft ground very well, but he danced off the ground at Newbury which was lively enough, so I’m not worried about the ground. “If we are any closer than three or four lengths turning in, I’ll be looking forward to what happens over the last three fences.”

And for Pauling he believes the switch to fences has seen The Jukebox Man realise his full potential having come up agonisingly short in each of his three Grade One runs over hurdles in his younger days. Pauling added: “He didn’t win a Challow (Novices’ Hurdle) when he had the opportunity to go past. “He used to lug left in behind horses. He was just a bit green and gawky, but Ruby Walsh said after he ran at Newbury, and I think Ruby is a pundit we all listen to as he speaks a lot of sense, and he knows the job, that fences have made this horse a lot faster and he is right. “Had he been okay last season we probably would have stayed at three miles, but there would have been nothing stopping us from coming back to two miles on soft ground. I think he has got enough class and ability to run over any trip. “I don’t know of a more economical jumper than when he is on song. He has run in three chases and not made a mistake. He has not lost a modicum of distance over any fence. Jumping is his biggest forte as he seems to land running. “The only chink in his armour in my eyes is that he hasn’t proved to us all that he is of this level yet. He looks like he could be, but he has not run in a race of this calibre. “This is probably the best King George we have had for a very long time. It has got strength and depth. It has got some rising stars, horses at the top of their game, a Ryanair winner. It really is a proper race and I’m delighted to be involved.”

Harry Redknapp (right) celebrates his Cheltenham winner

Much of the spotlight going into the three-mile test will understandably centre around Redknapp and Pauling feels there is no better individual he would want representing the 2018 winner of hit ITV show I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! He added: “He tried to tell me that when he came to the yard that he was an unlucky owner and I’ve never had one bit of that as the horses he has had here Shakem Up’arry, Bowtogreatness, The Jukebox Man, and he has now got Taurus Bay, have done well so he is an incredibly lucky owner to me. “There is no rush to try to find one, and he is never trying to buy one, but if I find the right one then he will listen. “It is a joy to train for him as he is a great man and he is a competitor. He gets a lot more nervous than he likes to admit about this horse, but it is good sport and good fun. “This is the talking horse because of the limelight his owner brings. His owner is a fabulous man and a colourful character in the nicest way. He is a true gent. “If I had to take a horse with me to do the job it would be him. My job is to keep him A1 until the 26th. Once that is done, I’m happy, but I wouldn’t choose to go into battle in a race like this with any other horse that I’ve trained.” And with only one Premier League fixture taking place on Boxing Day this year Pauling feels this is the perfect advertisement to draw in a new audience to Jump racing.

You can now use your Betfair and Paddy Power accounts to login