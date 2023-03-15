Ben Linfoot tipped The Real Whacker on day two and he fancies four horses at the Cheltenham Festival on Thursday including an interesting each-way fancy in the Pertemps Final.

The Verdict tips: Thursday March 16 1pt e.w. Level Neverending in 2.10 Cheltenham at 33/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6) 1pt e.w. Fury Road in 2.50 Cheltenham at 11/1 (Unibet, bet365 1/5 1,2,3) 1pt win Gold Tweet in 3.30 Cheltenham at 10/1 (General) 1pt e.w. Embittered in 4.10 Cheltenham at 33/1 (Unibet, Betfred 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

French fancy in Stayers’ Hurdle

Day three of the Cheltenham Festival and the Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle looks the most wide-open of the championship races with any number of possible winners. However, I’m not sure it’s as deep a renewal as 11/1 odds about Gabriel Leenders’ GOLD TWEET suggest and he's worth backing to maintain the good record of runners from the Cleeve Hurdle in this race. Nine Cleeve Hurdle runners have won the Stayers’ Hurdle this century, with five of them doing the double, and there was no fluke about Gold Tweet’s comfortable three-length win at Cheltenham in soft ground on Trials Day. He travelled incredibly strongly throughout that race and while going a moderate gallop might’ve helped him, it could well be the case that they don’t go very quick once again. Dashel Drasher is in there once again to make the running, along with dual winner Flooring Porter, but I can’t see them going hard in the conditions and in that scenario Gold Tweet can outspeed a bunch of stayers like he did last time. At double-figure prices he’s been underestimated as the French bid to win the race for the first time since the legendary Baracouda in 2003. The Verdict: Back GOLD TWEET in the Stayers' Hurdle at 10/1

Level up in Pertemps for Elliott

Earlier on, LEVEL NEVERENDING looks the each-way bet of the week in the Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle Final for Gordon Elliott. The six-year-old is lightly-raced after just eight starts over hurdles and though he has hung in the past he’s getting more straightforward these days and he ran an eye-catching race in the qualifier at Warwick last time. Thursday’s jockey Sam Ewing rode him hands and heels for third to ensure he qualified in the same race Third Wind came out of before winning at the Festival last year. Elliott also used the same qualifier for Sire Du Berlais, running him in cheekpieces at Warwick before changing to blinkers at Cheltenham when he won his second Pertemps. The same headgear switch is employed with Level Neverending and Elliott has also struck gold with first-time blinkers before in a Festival handicap hurdle thanks to Flaxen Flare. Elliott has four in the race as he bids to win the Pertemps for the fourth time in six years and this horse was his first to qualify this season as he left forming his challenge for the race quite late. Level Neverending will love the ground and the test of stamina, while he runs off 2lb lower than his Warwick third which gives him a great each-way chance at 33/1. The Verdict: Back Level Neverending each-way in Pertemps Final at 33/1

Ryanair boss on the Road to glory