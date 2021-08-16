That’s it, we’re done. The final Group One of the UK Flat season was won on Saturday by LUXEMBOURG and, for all the talk of worrying stable form, Aidan O’Brien ended the campaign as he started it - with another significant top-level success.

On the first Group One weekend of the season it was his Mother Earth who landed the Qipco 1000 Guineas at Newmarket, making up for his colts failings the previous day, and it’s now that thoughts turn to next year’s Guineas weekend as we wait just over six months for the next UK G1 on the level.

O’Brien’s son of Camelot is a best-price 6/1 for the 2000 Guineas on the back of his Vertem Futurity win at Doncaster, but this was a victory that didn’t quite have the wow factor. It threatened to – when he hit the front two furlongs out he looked like he might stride four or five clear – but at the line he was just two lengths ahead of four horses including 25/1 chance Hannibal Barca.

Crabbing the form on the proximity of Brian Meehan’s horse might well be unfair on the winner and the son of Zoffany, but he did come into this having only won a Salisbury novice, and there are other reasons to rein in the superlatives when it comes to Luxembourg.

Sissoko ended up being a fairly close-up second despite being keen early, Bayside Boy is beginning to look like a horse that could find trouble on an empty track and Royal Lodge winner Royal Patronage simply didn’t run his race as he finished an eased-up last. They didn’t go much of a gallop early and the four horses he beat pretty much finished in a line.

So I have my doubts over this form. Perhaps Luxembourg should’ve lengthened clear the way this all panned out. Maybe that’s unfair on a horse that is now three from three having just won a Group One by one-and-three-quarter lengths. You can argue he’s still running a bit green, that he idled, and that he had the race in the bag from a long way out. It’s all true.

But after seeing him in action at Doncaster I’m less enamoured about his Guineas prospects than I was before. Those Godolphin colts could just have too much zip. The Cazoo Derby is a different kettle of fish but there are different questions to answer there…