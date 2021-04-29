ITV Racing tips Royal Ascot 2021 day one including King's Stand Stakes

Ben Linfoot provides the best bets for day one of Royal Ascot 2021 with every race being broadcast live on ITV.

2.30 – Queen Anne Stakes

This is all about PALACE PIER whose best form is a level above anything his Queen Anne rivals can offer and he deserves his top billing status for day one. It was soft ground and he lost a shoe when things didn’t go right for him on the straight mile at this track in the QEII but he’s bounced back in style this season, particularly when surviving some early scrimmaging to run away with the Lockinge. It’s hard to see him getting beat but for an each-way play 2019 winner Lord Glitters appeals at 20/1 and bigger given his record on the Ascot straight track. He stayed on for fourth in the Lockinge having looked a little ring rusty on his first run since Dubai and it would be no surprise if he improves from that and bounces back to something like top form.

3.05 – Coventry Stakes

American filly Kaufymaker is of obvious interest here given Wesley Ward’s record at Ascot and he has indicated this horse is the best of his two-year-olds. Getting 3lb from the colts might well prove generous in the aftermath and she could be the one, but the market hasn’t missed her chance. If she isn’t up to standard it looks wide open and Joe Tuite’s THE ORGANISER is fairly priced up at north of 20/1. The son of Coach House landed a right punt on debut at York and absolutely hacked up on the Knavesmire with the race beginning to work out well; the second, fifth and seventh have all come out and run well in second subsequently. He unseated Cam Hardie on the way to post at York, but was very professional once in the gates and he travelled like a horse with a touch of class.

"He looks absolutely fantastic, he's ready to go" - William Haggas Royal Ascot 2021 Stable Tour

3.40 – King’s Stand Stakes

Battaash has an outstanding record fresh and Charlie Hills will probably have his star sprinter primed for this despite suffering a setback in the winter when he picked up a tiny fracture in a joint. It would be no surprise if he can win for a fifth consecutive seasonal reappearance but with that setback in mind he might be up against it giving 10lb to fit and firing three-year-old filly WINTER POWER. Tim Easterby’s daughter of Bungle Inthejungle showed searing pace to win the Listed Westow Stakes at York in May and that form was boosted on Saturday when three-length runner-up Atalis Bay won the Scurry. She has to step up again, but she can do given the ease of her York success in mind.

4.20 – St James’s Palace Stakes

The money for Battleground is eyebrow-raising considering his ill-at-ease performance in the 2000 Guineas. Well backed that day when he looked a picture in the paddock, this good-looking son of Found has untapped potential and he won at this meeting last year in the Chesham. However, all of the juice has been squeezed out of his odds now and it could be worth concentrating on the two horses that fought out the Guineas ahead of him at Newmarket – Poetic Flare and LUCKY VEGA. Preference is for the latter who is easily forgiven his subsequent Irish 2,000 Guineas fourth in heavy ground. He proved he got the mile well in the Guineas and running on better ground going round a bend should very much play to his strengths.

5.00 – Ascot Stakes

Last year’s winner Coeur De Lion should be considered off just a 3lb higher mark. He stays all day and Alan King has swapped the cheekpieces for a visor – headgear he won in last year when it was applied for the first time. However, he was only a place ahead of TRUMPET MAN in the Chester Cup and Mark Johnston’s horse was unlucky in the run. He’s lightly raced for a Johnston four-year-old and has untapped potential over marathon trips, so a career-best effort could well be on the horizon.

"She's always looked quite nice at home" - Roger Varian Royal Ascot 2021 Stable Tour

5.35 – Wolferton Stakes

There isn’t an outstanding standard-setter in the Wolferton by any means and Owen Burrows’ DAWAAM could well defy his lowest-rated status given the amount of improvement he could have in him. The lightly-raced five-year-old won a good handicap on his seasonal reappearance at Chelmsford despite the slow early gallop and his all-weather rating of 101 is a conservative estimate of his abilities. He has to prove he can do it on turf, but there’s no reason why he can’t after just two starts on grass and this big-field Listed race could be the ideal platform for him to showcase his talents. The Burrows yard is in great nick and his representative here looks good each-way value at 16s.

6.10 – Copper Horse Stakes