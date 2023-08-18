Ben Linfoot free Saturday horse racing tips for Ripon, Newbury and Newmarket

Focus on Easterby hope in the Great St Wilfrid

It’s Ripon’s big day in the spotlight on Saturday as 20 sprinters go to post in the William Hill Great St Wilfrid Handicap and Summerghand is likely going to go off a hot favourite.

He’s 4lb clear on Timeform ratings because he’s very well handicapped off 97 on his best form and this is his time of year, so there is plenty in his favour, but he is 0/4 at Ripon and I’d much rather back a horse on the speed anyway.

Rain is forecast through the night, so I’m working on the basis there will be at least a bit of cut in the ground, and with that in mind I’m drawn to the claims of HYPERFOCUS.

Tim Easterby has won this race twice in the last six years and he’s had a second in that timeframe, too, while this will likely have been Hyperfocus’ target ever since he beat last year’s St Wilfrid winner, Intrinsic Bond, at this track in April.

That took his Ripon record to 1-2-0-5-4-1 and his second here came in the consolation race in 2019 when he was beaten a neck by Growl from a mark of 89.

A noticeable aspect of that performance is that it came 14 days after he finished 24th in the Stewards’ Cup at Goodwood, which is good, as he comes in this year on the back of finishing 17th in the same race down in Sussex.

He didn’t actually run too badly this year as he led the far side group in desperate ground before being eased home once his chance had gone, but that was understandable and he’s no back number at nine-years-old judging by his early season form.

The key things here are the weather forecast, as he loves cut in the ground, and his draw in 19 as that should enable David Allan to bag the stands’ rail.

Plenty of St Wilfrids have been won by horses who made all on the nearside rail and I can see him getting into a good rhythm up front from his mark of 93, the same rating he scored off earlier this year.

The Verdict: Back HYPERFOCUS in the 3.15 Ripon