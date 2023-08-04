Ben Linfoot free Saturday horse racing tips for day five Qatar Goodwood Festival including Stewards' Cup

Experience to hold sway in the Stewards’

It has been a wet week at Goodwood and with rain forecast throughout Saturday the ground looks likely to remain on the soft side for the 28-runner Coral Stewards’ Cup.

The prestigious handicap has its usual mix of up-and-comers and more grizzled sprinting veterans, with Rumstar even representing the three-year-olds following his great run in fifth in the Commonwealth Cup at 80/1 (also ran well in the Hackwood Stakes subsequently).

This will be the softest ground he’s ever raced on, though, and it could catch him out, and in a scenario like this I’m more drawn to experience over the unexposed types as it could become a bit of a battle.

They could split into two or more groups again with the jockeys making a beeline for either rail, but the meeting's leading rider Jason Hart will have options from stall 14 on MR WAGYU and he looks worth backing each-way at 20/1.

John Quinn’s team have been in great form at Goodwood this week (thanks to three winners and a second from four runners) and this horse looks primed to run well after running a rare below-par race at Thirsk last time just 11 days after his good Wokingham run at Royal Ascot.

It came too soon and he’s been given a month off – the last time he had a similar absence was last summer when he went over to the Curragh for the Scurry Handicap and won off a mark of 100.

The son of Choisir runs off 95 on Saturday and he looks very nicely treated on loads of pieces of form, while he has soft ground form, Goodwood form and a mixture of the two in his locker.

Two years ago he bolted up in the consolation race for the Stewards’ Cup in soft ground from a mark of 91, in a time quicker than Commanche Falls’ Stewards’ Cup win later the same afternoon (and he carried 7lb more).

He had a middle draw that day too with Hart drifting towards the stands’ side, but whichever way he goes on Saturday he looks set to make a bold bid.

This horse is hard as nails and would run through treacle for you, so 20/1 getting the six places looks a good bit of each-way business.

The Verdict: Back MR WAGYU in the Stewards’ Cup