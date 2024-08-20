Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for York Sky Bet Ebor Festival Wednesday August 21

Our form expert has three selections for day one of the Sky Bet Ebor Festival at York on Wednesday.
It’s a cracking start to the Sky Bet Ebor Festival at York on Wednesday with the headline act, the Juddmonte International, attracting 12 rivals to take on hot favourite City Of Troy.
Clearly, trainers aren’t scared of taking him on, for all that a prize purse of £1,250,000 helps in that regard, but they may have to sit back and accept their fate as all is set for the son of Justify to put on a show.
He wasn’t at his best when he won the Coral-Eclipse last time, but subsequent events have suggested the form is better than it looked at the time and the soft ground certainly looked against him given he hung his way to the win.
I think that shows you the level of talent we are dealing with here, though, and on much faster ground conditions at York in a bigger field he can stamp his authority with a memorable win.
Alflaila’s course form entitles him to plenty of respect and he can fill the straight-forecast slot, but City Of Troy looks in a different league and it’s a race to sit back and enjoy – or simply back the favourite, if that’s how you roll.
City Of Troy certainly looks a more solid market leader than his stablemate Los Angeles in the preceding Sky Bet Great Voltigeur at 3.00.
The son of Camelot will have to be right on his A-game to defy a 5lb Group 1 penalty in this and there are a couple of talented colts waiting in the wings to take advantage.
King’s Gambit is the obvious one for Harry Charlton, but he is priced up accordingly and a better bet looks to be DEIRA MILE for Owen Burrows.
Like Los Angeles, he’s a son of Camelot and, like Los Angeles, he ran a very good race in defeat in the Betfred Derby, coming from off the pace to finish fourth when seemingly not in love with the track.
He has only got a length and a half to find with Los Angeles on that form and he gets the 5lb swing at the weights, while he comes in here fresh after not running since Epsom.
Burrows is a master at getting them ready at home and he’s in good form, while Timeform recorded the Windsor ground as Good to Firm when he won a novice easily there in April, so I’m not concerned by conditions.
It simply looks a case of him being underestimated as he hasn’t been seen since the first Saturday in June, but this race should really suit and he looks a bet at the prices.
Ruling Court and The Lion In Winter completely dominate the betting for the Group 3 Tattersalls Acomb Stakes and it’s no wonder when you consider they top the betting for next year’s Classics, too.
However, Aidan O’Brien is 0/15 in this race since 2001 and Charlie Appleby is 0/3, which isn’t too surprising given they aim their more stoutly-bred two-year-olds here for what can be a real test of speed.
Both came from behind to run away with seven-furlong races on their debuts, and while one of them might simply be too good I want to try and get them beat with a horse who is more bred for this test than middle-distance races next term.
Step forward DIABLO ROJO for Raphael Freire and Amo Racing, a son of awesome two-year-old Pinatubo who made a deep impression when bolting up at Redcar over six furlongs on his debut.
The fourth home, Gold Star Hero, came out and won at Chelmsford last week and he was swept aside by Diablo Rojo, who put in some impressive finishing splits, including a sub-11 seconds furlong, as he despatched his rivals in some style.
It’s hard to envisage him winning a Guineas or a Derby, but he might win an Acomb Stakes if he has too many guns for horses who need further and, at big prices, I’ll happily strike a small each-way bet.
Finally, DESERT COP looks set to be well suited to the test that is the Symphony Group Handicap (1.50) over five-and-a-half furlongs for Andrew Balding and Oisin Murphy.
The son of Oasis Dream is well capable of winning a good handicap off a mark in the mid-90s as he proved at Newmarket earlier in the season and this unusual trip looks ideal for him.
He was too keen over five furlongs in a first-time visor when last seen at the Shergar Cup meeting, but he was lit up by Night On Earth who was rushed up past him in the first furlong and Jo Mason had an impossible job trying to hold on to him.
In the circumstances he ran okay, but better is expected with Murphy back on board given a regulation tow into the race from his central draw.
He was bordering on Group class as a three-year-old and the talent is still there, he just needs a certain set of circumstances to unlock it – and plenty is in his favour here.
His full-brother, Desert Law, wasn’t the easiest to place, either, but he liked York and he won this race, so perhaps Desert Cop can uphold family honour in the meeting opener.
Preview posted at 1515 BST on 20/08/24
