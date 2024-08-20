Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for York Sky Bet Ebor Festival Wednesday August 21

Burrows to strike in Voltigeur

It’s a cracking start to the Sky Bet Ebor Festival at York on Wednesday with the headline act, the Juddmonte International, attracting 12 rivals to take on hot favourite City Of Troy.

Clearly, trainers aren’t scared of taking him on, for all that a prize purse of £1,250,000 helps in that regard, but they may have to sit back and accept their fate as all is set for the son of Justify to put on a show.

He wasn’t at his best when he won the Coral-Eclipse last time, but subsequent events have suggested the form is better than it looked at the time and the soft ground certainly looked against him given he hung his way to the win.

I think that shows you the level of talent we are dealing with here, though, and on much faster ground conditions at York in a bigger field he can stamp his authority with a memorable win.

Alflaila’s course form entitles him to plenty of respect and he can fill the straight-forecast slot, but City Of Troy looks in a different league and it’s a race to sit back and enjoy – or simply back the favourite, if that’s how you roll.

City Of Troy certainly looks a more solid market leader than his stablemate Los Angeles in the preceding Sky Bet Great Voltigeur at 3.00.

The son of Camelot will have to be right on his A-game to defy a 5lb Group 1 penalty in this and there are a couple of talented colts waiting in the wings to take advantage.

King’s Gambit is the obvious one for Harry Charlton, but he is priced up accordingly and a better bet looks to be DEIRA MILE for Owen Burrows.

Like Los Angeles, he’s a son of Camelot and, like Los Angeles, he ran a very good race in defeat in the Betfred Derby, coming from off the pace to finish fourth when seemingly not in love with the track.

He has only got a length and a half to find with Los Angeles on that form and he gets the 5lb swing at the weights, while he comes in here fresh after not running since Epsom.

Burrows is a master at getting them ready at home and he’s in good form, while Timeform recorded the Windsor ground as Good to Firm when he won a novice easily there in April, so I’m not concerned by conditions.

It simply looks a case of him being underestimated as he hasn’t been seen since the first Saturday in June, but this race should really suit and he looks a bet at the prices.

The Verdict: Back DEIRA MILE in the 3.00 York