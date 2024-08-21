Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for York Sky Bet Ebor Festival Friday August 23

Our form expert has three selections for the third day of the Sky Bet Ebor Festival at York on Friday.
1pt win Derry Lad in 1.50 York at 12/1 (William Hill, Ladbrokes, bet365)
1pt e.w. Washington Heights in 3.35 York at 20/1 (1/5 1,2,3,4 General)
1pt win Shemozzle in 4.10 York at 12/1 (Ladbrokes, Coral)
The Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes is a good race to roll the dice in. It’s unique in that it is the quickest five furlongs for a Group 1 race in Europe and form from other elite sprints earlier in the season doesn’t always add up.
I didn’t have Aussie mare Asfoora down as a Nunthorpe horse after she won the King’s Stand at Royal Ascot, over a much stiffer sprint track, but her commendable effort in defeat at speedy Goodwood commands respect.
She’s the one to beat, especially as the likely very strong gallop means this race should be run to suit, but she’s short and there are other angles to explore.
Live In The Dream is of interest back at York after his win in this contest last year. Repeat Nunthorpe winners are common – Borderlescott, Sole Power, Mecca’s Angel and Battaash have all won the race twice in the last 15 years – and his running style is well suited to York.
He could go in again, but he looks about the right price considering there is the potential for a pace burn-up here with Ponntos, Big Evs, Clarendon House and Regional all likely to be on the sharp end of the gallop, as well.
With that in mind I like the look of Kevin Ryan’s WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, a horse who stays six furlongs but looks to have the gears for a well-run five.
Ryan has yet to win the Nunthorpe, remarkably, but he’s a master at training sprinters and readying horses for this meeting, so those twin talents immediately make this horse of interest.
Northern yards have won five of the last nine runnings of this Group 1, so perhaps there’s something in the short journey to the track for elite-level speedballs and Washington Heights has some very good course form to his name.
Never more than half a length away from winning in three goes here, his best Knavesmire form came in the Duke of York in May when he traded at 1.62 in-running, kicking clear over a furlong out before he was reeled in very late in proceedings over six furlongs.
Beaten by the July Cup winner Mill Stream, who he had previously beaten when winning a strong renewal of the Group 3 Abernant Stakes at Newmarket that worked out well, it was a big run from Washington Heights and one that ensured he went off 12/1 for the Platinum Jubilee at Royal Ascot.
Again, he travelled well there, shaping like a horse that has the tools for five furlongs, before his finishing effort deserted him as he weakened in the final furlong.
He’s not an Ascot horse for me, but a strongly-run five at York looks ideal and I like him on his first go at this trip in 10 runs in a race that is probably more open than the market indicates.
Later on the card Ralph Beckett’s SHEMOZZLE is worth backing in the Assured Data Protection EBF Fillies’ Handicap.
No trainer has a better record than Beckett in fillies’ handicaps this year and while he has a better-fancied runner in Al Anoud, it’s Shemozzle that looks underestimated.
On a line through Wisper, who was fifth behind Al Anoud and Power Of Destiny at Goodwood, Shemozzle has a similar chance to those two rivals after beating Marcus Tregoning’s filly on the Lingfield turf last time.
She did it easily, too, after a powerful front-running effort over nine furlongs and this 10-furlong distance could bring about even more improvement.
I don’t think she has to lead, but I doubt she’ll be far away and her running style lends itself well to York. She’s 2lb well-in and jockey Eddie Greatrex has a not too shabby 6/25 24% record for Beckett, so there’s loads to like at decent odds.
The opening Sky Bet Handicap looks set to be run at a decent clip with plenty of prominent racers in the field and that should suit market leaders Wafei and Shadow Dance.
Wafei looks dead interesting with Billy Loughnane on board as James Doyle can’t do the weight, the Wathnan jockey riding Shadow Dance who will love every drop of the forecast overnight rain.
Either could win and it’s easy to see why they head the betting, but at the prices I’d rather give DERRY LAD another chance.
Tipperary handler Kevin Coleman has an excellent 28% strike-rate when he comes over to Britain and this horse has excelled on these shores on his frequent trips, winning at Hamilton and Pontefract last season.
He looked better than ever when an unlucky loser at Epsom on Oaks day, travelling well in the rear before getting no run in the straight, the lengthy delay to his challenge costing him vital ground before he motored home for third.
Off just 1lb higher here he looks sure to make a bold challenge under conditions that will suit and he’s worth forgiving his heavy Galway defeat last time where it paid to be racing on the front end.
Preview posted at 1536 BST on 22/08/24
