Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for Windsor ITV Racing Friday January 17

Personal preference against Potter

There is plenty of action on ITV4 on Friday headlined by the Berkshire Winter Million card at Windsor who showcase the Grade 2 Fitzdares Lightning Novices’ Chase amongst the seven races.

Caldwell Potter heads the betting here at around even-money but whether he wants to be so short dropping to two miles on a nippy track like Windsor I’m not so sure.

He jumped well until a mistake at the last over the extended 2m4f last time at Cheltenham, but tackling two miles against good opposition asks a different question of him and with his price tag still seemingly factored into his odds I’m happy to take him on.

The one who looks overpriced against him is the outsider of the quartet, PERSONAL AMBITION, who looked a likely winner at Ascot last time out in a Grade 2 novice chase over 2m3f before he made a right mess of the last, Ben Jones doing well to stay in the plate.

His jumping was good before that, though, and another aggressive ride on a sharp track back at two miles can see him put it up to Caldwell Potter and company.

You Wear It Well hasn’t looked as good over fences as she is over hurdles yet, while Gidleigh Park, who probably needs further, is on a confidence-boosting mission after being found to have an irregular heartbeat after he was pulled-up at Kempton.

Personal Ambition will likely have to improve again to beat Caldwell Potter, but he could do, and I don’t think he has half as much to find as the official ratings suggest.

The Verdict: Back PERSONAL AMBITION in the 1.50 Windsor