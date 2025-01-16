Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for Windsor ITV Racing Friday January 17

Our form expert has a couple of selections for Friday's ITV4 action on the Berkshire Winter Million card at Windsor.
The Verdict: Friday January 17
1pt win Personal Ambition in 1.50 Windsor at 13/2 (bet365)
1pt win Game On For Glory in 2.25 Windsor at 8/1 (General)
Personal preference against Potter
There is plenty of action on ITV4 on Friday headlined by the Berkshire Winter Million card at Windsor who showcase the Grade 2 Fitzdares Lightning Novices’ Chase amongst the seven races.
Caldwell Potter heads the betting here at around even-money but whether he wants to be so short dropping to two miles on a nippy track like Windsor I’m not so sure.
He jumped well until a mistake at the last over the extended 2m4f last time at Cheltenham, but tackling two miles against good opposition asks a different question of him and with his price tag still seemingly factored into his odds I’m happy to take him on.
The one who looks overpriced against him is the outsider of the quartet, PERSONAL AMBITION, who looked a likely winner at Ascot last time out in a Grade 2 novice chase over 2m3f before he made a right mess of the last, Ben Jones doing well to stay in the plate.
His jumping was good before that, though, and another aggressive ride on a sharp track back at two miles can see him put it up to Caldwell Potter and company.
You Wear It Well hasn’t looked as good over fences as she is over hurdles yet, while Gidleigh Park, who probably needs further, is on a confidence-boosting mission after being found to have an irregular heartbeat after he was pulled-up at Kempton.
Personal Ambition will likely have to improve again to beat Caldwell Potter, but he could do, and I don’t think he has half as much to find as the official ratings suggest.
The Verdict: Back PERSONAL AMBITION in the 1.50 Windsor
Go for Glory in mares’ heat
The Fitzdares Sovereign Handicap Hurdle at 3.35 is probably the best betting race of the day with so many in-form horses in a good field of two-mile hurdlers but I struggled to find an angle in the market.
I thought Knickerbockerglory and Court In The Act might gain a tactical advantage on the front end but both have been hit quite hard by the handicapper and the two horses I found most interesting, Secret Squirrel and Hansard, have been well backed.
I’ll leave it alone but Lucy Wadham’s GAME ON FOR GLORY looks worth backing at 8/1 in the Lets Bet Personal With Fitzdares Mares’ Handicap Chase over 2m4f at 2.25.
This doesn’t look much tougher than the field she beat quite handsomely at Cheltenham last time where the returning cheekpieces tuned a career-best out of her.
I liked how she travelled in the headgear when racing in a prominent position throughout and Harry Cobden got her jumping efficiently on the inside which helped her at the business end up the hill.
That’s not to say things will go so smoothly again, but up just 4lb in this company I was surprised she was as big as 8/1 with the sheepskin and Cobden both assisting once more.
I certainly think she's got all the tools to thrive at this track and, with Panic Attack and Sacre Coeur possibles to do the donkey work up front, there's every chance Game On For Glory does find herself in the box seat just off the leaders like she did at Cheltenham.
The Verdict: Back GAME ON FOR GLORY in the 2.25 Windsor
Preview posted at 1505 GMT on 16/01/25
