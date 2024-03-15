Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for Uttoxeter and Kempton Saturday March 16

Early shout in Midlands National

Not content with his Cheltenham Festival haul, Willie Mullins heads back to Ireland via Uttoxeter as his Mr Incredible goes for the bet365 Midlands Grand National Handicap Chase for owner Paul Byrne.

Third in the Kim Muir at last year’s Festival, Mr Incredible has long looked like a horse that will snag one of these big staying handicap chases. Indeed, he was last seen unseating in the Grand National when sent off a 14/1 chance.

He should have no problem with the heavy ground and he goes well fresh, so it’s of no surprise to see him disputing favouritism for all that he’s a tricky customer.

Slogging top weight around 4m2f in heavy ground at Uttoxeter will not be easy, though, and I prefer the claims of Harry Fry’s ASK ME EARLY who is very lightly-raced for his age and bounced back to something like his best at Exeter last time out, when he won easily by nine lengths in first-time cheekpieces (on again here).

That was over three miles, but he stayed on strongly at the business end and he is a horse that was once sent off 5/1 for a Welsh National.

He very much shapes like a strong stayer and he loves heavy ground, while he won the novice handicap chase on this card in 2021 off Saturday’s identical mark of 135, evidence he’s still not badly treated and that he goes well at the track.

Fry’s runners do very well at Uttoxeter overall (29/120 24%) and especially so when the ground is riding heavy (7/19 37%), so that bodes well for Ask Me Early who is taking in just his 16th race under Rules at the age of 10.

He’s clearly had his problems over the years, but he looked on good terms with himself at Exeter and he is expected to travel away nicely on these conditions. He looks a good bet at 12/1.

The Verdict: Back ASK ME EARLY in the 3.00 Uttoxeter