Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for Uttoxeter and Kempton Saturday March 16

Our form expert has four selections on Saturday afternoon at Uttoxeter and Kempton including in the Midlands National.
1pt win Alien Storm in 2.10 Kempton at 16/1 (General)
1pt win Striking A Pose in 2.25 Uttoxeter at 16/1 (Bet635, 14/1 General)
1pt win Lord Baddesley in 2.45 Kempton at 17/2 (General)
1pt win Ask Me Early in 3.00 Uttoxeter at 12/1 (bet365, Hills)
Not content with his Cheltenham Festival haul, Willie Mullins heads back to Ireland via Uttoxeter as his Mr Incredible goes for the bet365 Midlands Grand National Handicap Chase for owner Paul Byrne.
Third in the Kim Muir at last year’s Festival, Mr Incredible has long looked like a horse that will snag one of these big staying handicap chases. Indeed, he was last seen unseating in the Grand National when sent off a 14/1 chance.
He should have no problem with the heavy ground and he goes well fresh, so it’s of no surprise to see him disputing favouritism for all that he’s a tricky customer.
Slogging top weight around 4m2f in heavy ground at Uttoxeter will not be easy, though, and I prefer the claims of Harry Fry’s ASK ME EARLY who is very lightly-raced for his age and bounced back to something like his best at Exeter last time out, when he won easily by nine lengths in first-time cheekpieces (on again here).
That was over three miles, but he stayed on strongly at the business end and he is a horse that was once sent off 5/1 for a Welsh National.
He very much shapes like a strong stayer and he loves heavy ground, while he won the novice handicap chase on this card in 2021 off Saturday’s identical mark of 135, evidence he’s still not badly treated and that he goes well at the track.
Fry’s runners do very well at Uttoxeter overall (29/120 24%) and especially so when the ground is riding heavy (7/19 37%), so that bodes well for Ask Me Early who is taking in just his 16th race under Rules at the age of 10.
He’s clearly had his problems over the years, but he looked on good terms with himself at Exeter and he is expected to travel away nicely on these conditions. He looks a good bet at 12/1.
Earlier on the Uttoxeter card, STRIKING A POSE looks a big price at 16/1 in the bet365 Handicap Hurdle for Joe Tizzard and Freddie Gingell.
The eight-year-old got himself rated 135 over fences and he struggled to win in the sphere, but he has slid down the weights and found himself well treated back over hurdles.
He looks happier over timber, his hurdles strike-rate now four from eight, and he still looks well treated off 122 despite going up 6lb for an authoritative win at Exeter last time out.
Freddie Gingell got him jumping beautifully that day, he didn’t miss a beat, and he was ridden out under hands and heels without so much as being shown the whip for a comfortable four-and-a-quarter length success.
That was in heavy ground, so he’s well proven in the conditions, and he looks well worth a crack up in grade from a low weight. The class hike is why we’re getting a big price, but I’m happy to take a chance on him being up to it considering the odds.
Over at Kempton there are some competitive handicaps to get stuck into as well and the best bet looks to be LORD BADDESLEY in the Unibet Handicap Chase at 2.45.
Chris Gordon often pops up with a winner at this meeting – Bugsie Malone, On The Slopes, Pasvolsky and Press Your Luck have all won on this card for him – and this looks a good chance for Lord Baddesley to get back in the winners’ enclosure.
Conditions were too testing for him at the three-mile trip in the Coral Trophy at this track last time out, but he shaped well after three months off and he should be happier back in trip on better ground in a weaker race.
His Plumpton win and Newbury second over trips either side of 2m4f give him a good chance here, especially that Newbury run in December where he stayed on from the rear off an ordinary gallop.
Just an even gallop would do for him in this size field and with the Gordon string in good form he’s taken to notch up his second win over fences.
Finally, Charlie Longsdon’s ALIEN STORM is worth backing at 16s in the Read Nicky Henderson’s Exclusive Unibet Blog Handicap Hurdle over 2m5f.
The six-year-old looks on a good mark if he can just improve his jumping, but there are reasons to be positive on that score.
Sean Bowen takes over from a claiming jockey for starters, while two of Alien Storm’s career-best performances came here at Kempton.
He’s bred for a trip and has the look of a massive improver now he’s tackling 2m5f, his staying-on fourth over 2m3f at Doncaster last time very encouraging with the step up in distance in mind.
Longsdon has added a first-time tongue-tie, too, and the trainer is 9/43 at 21% when applying the t1 in a handicap hurdle.
Add it altogether and improvement looks likely, making the 16/1 a good bit of business.
Preview posted at 1530 GMT on 15/03/24
