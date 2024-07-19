Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for Super Sprint day at Newbury July 20

Our form expert tipped the July Cup winner at 12/1 last week, don't miss his four selections for Saturday's action at Newbury and Market Rasen.

The Verdict: Saturday, July 20 1pt win Dancing In Paris in 2.25 Newbury at 15/2 (General) 0.5pts e.w Quinault in 3.00 Newbury at 28/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4) 1pt win Parisencore in 3.15 Market Rasen at 10/1 (General) 1pt win Mythical Composer in 3.35 Newbury at 7/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

It Ain’t Two is the hot favourite for the Weatherbys Super Sprint at Newbury on Saturday and the daughter of Calyx has the best form claims from a light weight so it’s easy to see why bookmakers are taking cover at 3/1. She could simply be too good for them off these terms but she does shape as if six furlongs might be what she needs and if she is to be beaten it could be by an out-and-out speed merchant. With that in mind I’m siding with Clive Cox's MYTHICAL COMPOSER who is improving markedly with every run and looking quicker the more he gains experience. He has taken a step forward every start and blew them away at Bath last time over five-and-a-half furlongs, quickening clear from the furlong pole despite running green and despite running keenly in the early stages. Indeed, he looks ready to try the bare five furlongs again and a big field with a strong pace to aim at looks ideal, with Archie Watson’s speedy Vingegaard drawn close by and likely to tow him nicely into the race. Cox is in sparkling form and, while he has yet to win a Super Sprint, he does have a good record in this type of race as he showed last season with Dragon Leader who won the big sales race at York and the Two Year Old Trophy at Redcar. Mythical Composer is bred to be a sprinter, by the flying freshman sire Sergei Prokofiev and a half-brother to the same stable's Tis Marvellous who has been a flagbearer in the sprinting division for Cox for many years. He was a good two-year-old, winning the Group 2 Prix Robert Papin in the July of his juvenile career, and Mythical Composer looks in a good place to put down his own career best at the same time of the season. The Verdict: Back MYTHICAL COMPOSER in the 3.35 Newbury

Cox has a good chance of glory in the Group 3 Fidelity Energy Hackwood Stakes earlier on the card, as well, with Diligent Harry and James’s Delight running for him in a race where Regional and Elite Status head the betting. It’s clearly a good chance for Regional to get a win on the board after a couple of second places in better races this season, but he likes travelling strongly off a good pace and there isn’t an awful lot of early speed on show. It could be a messy affair. Indeed, I reckon QUINAULT could bowl along out in front under Oisin Murphy and he’s been in better nick than his form figures imply, so I’ll take a chance on him at big odds and have a small each-way bet at Sky Bet, who are going four places. Too keen to do himself justice over seven furlongs on his first two starts of the season at Newmarket and Haydock, the hood was not doing its job and it was duly whipped off at Royal Ascot where he finished down the field in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes. He missed the break there and was rushed up to dispute the lead, so it was no surprise he was a sitting duck come the final furlong where Richard Kingscote allowed him to coast home with his chance gone. I don’t think he’s turned into a bad horse this season by any means and this time last year he was thriving when he beat this year's July Cup winner Mill Stream in the quality 3yo handicap at the July Festival. His sixth win in a row at the time, he looked every inch a future Group-class sprinter and this looks his first realistic chance to prove that – especially if Murphy can get him to settle on the front end in what could be a tactical affair. The Verdict: Back QUINAULT e.w in the 3.00 Newbury

Also at Newbury it could be worth siding with the thriving DANCING IN PARIS in the Mettal UK Handicap over two miles. Ian Williams’ horse has been in fine form his last four starts, his victory over 1m6f at Ascot last Saturday a career-best over the furthest he has ever gone. More improvement can be unlocked now he tackles two miles as he is a half-brother to Beechwood Jude who won over this trip while his dam is out of a two-mile winner in France. With staying power in his blood he has been doing well over shorter trips, but I like his middle-distance pace in this line-up as he could have too many gears for them in what could be another tactical affair. Williams won this race a couple of times with Reshoun, including off a quick turnaround, and off bottom weight Dancing In Paris is expected to lay down a bold challenge. The Verdict: Back DANCING IN PARIS in the 2.25 Newbury

