Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for Sunday ITV racing at Cheltenham November Meeting

Great-wood chances for Fry and Nicholls

Onlymatteratime, first time out for Willie Mullins, owned by Paul ‘The Shunter’ Byrne, dominates the market for the Unibet Greatwood Hurdle at Cheltenham on Sunday.

He ran out at Cork for his last trainer when having a winning a chance, so he’s of obvious interest here for his new team, but the market simply hasn’t missed him and he has to be left alone at 7/2, as he could be a major drifter on the day.

Naturally punters will look elsewhere and they have already moved for Dan Skelton’s L’Eau Du Sud, into 11/2 from 9/1, the lightly-raced five-year-old a danger to all after wind surgery.

These market moves have resulted in the rest of the field holding their prices and there are other angles to pursue, including backing Harry Fry’s GIN COCO at 12/1.

This horse was second in this race last year after being sent off the 4/1 favourite, the omitted hurdles due to low sun doing him no favours - even if you could say the same about the winner.

Still, he pulled away from the third by 13 lengths and is only 2lb higher on Sunday after finishing down the field in the County Hurdle and then fifth behind Nemean Lion on his seasonal reappearance in the Welsh Champion Hurdle at Ffos Las.

He has 12 lengths to make up on Kerry Lee’s horse on that running, but the 7lb weight pull helps as well as the fact he came on significantly from first to second run last season.

Serious improvement is expected for his first main target of the season and Fry has applied a first-time tongue-tie, too, so it’s encouraging he has a good record of 16 from 94 at 17% with the tongue strap first time.

Double-figure prices are fair and I also want to add Paul Nicholls’ AFADIL to the staking plan given his odds of 20/1 have held up well.

Nicholls’ last two winners of this race have been four-year-olds and Afadil has a nice profile coming into this, as he shaped well in the Fred Winter in March when coming home best of the Brits in eighth place behind a posse of Irish-trained juveniles.

After that he ran well in second in a hot Ascot race won by stablemate Blueking D’Oroux and he was impressive up at Ayr in April, winning a handicap hurdle easily off just a 5lb lower mark despite a mistake at the second last.

He should come on for his reappearance at the Showcase Meeting where he was reported to be a little on the tubby side and with the soft ground of no inconvenience to him he can run a big race at 20s.

The Verdict: Back GIN COCO and AFADIL in the 3.30 Cheltenham