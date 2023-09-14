Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for St Leger Festival day two at Doncaster

Kylian to score for flying Burke

Juveniles dominate day two of the St Leger Festival at Doncaster and Mick Appleby’s Big Evs is one of the star attractions as he bids to bounce back from his Nunthorpe flop.

A winner at Royal Ascot and Glorious Goodwood, he failed to take the leap forward into open Group 1 company on the Knavesmire but the Group 2 Carlsberg Danish Pilsner Flying Childers Stakes looks a much more realistic target.

He could well get back on the winning trail, but I’d rather back Karl Burke’s KYLIAN to reverse the Molecomb form with him at odds of 13/2.

Burke’s juveniles have been in great form all season and Kylian looked a horse going places when winning easily at Newcastle and Sandown in June and July.

He was beaten a length-and-a-half by Big Evs at Goodwood after that when he paid for being a little outpaced early on, as that left him in a poor track position and he ended up being short of room just off the rail.

It was no wonder Burke stepped him up to six for the Gimcrack, but he was repeatedly hampered at York and he drops back to five here on a bit of a retrieval mission.

Doncaster’s five should suit him better than Goodwood’s five, though, especially after the rain, and that can help him turn the tables on Big Evs under Ryan Moore.

The Verdict: Back KYLIAN in the Flying Childers