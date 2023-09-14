Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for St Leger Festival day two at Doncaster

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot has three selections for the second day of the St Leger Festival at Doncaster on Friday.
1pt win Royal Zabeel in 1.50 Doncaster at 14/1 (General)
1pt win Kylian in 2.25 Doncaster at 13/2 (BetVictor, Ladbrokes)
1pt win Rhythmic Intent in 3.35 Doncaster at 14/1 (bet365)
Juveniles dominate day two of the St Leger Festival at Doncaster and Mick Appleby’s Big Evs is one of the star attractions as he bids to bounce back from his Nunthorpe flop.
A winner at Royal Ascot and Glorious Goodwood, he failed to take the leap forward into open Group 1 company on the Knavesmire but the Group 2 Carlsberg Danish Pilsner Flying Childers Stakes looks a much more realistic target.
He could well get back on the winning trail, but I’d rather back Karl Burke’s KYLIAN to reverse the Molecomb form with him at odds of 13/2.
Burke’s juveniles have been in great form all season and Kylian looked a horse going places when winning easily at Newcastle and Sandown in June and July.
He was beaten a length-and-a-half by Big Evs at Goodwood after that when he paid for being a little outpaced early on, as that left him in a poor track position and he ended up being short of room just off the rail.
It was no wonder Burke stepped him up to six for the Gimcrack, but he was repeatedly hampered at York and he drops back to five here on a bit of a retrieval mission.
Doncaster’s five should suit him better than Goodwood’s five, though, especially after the rain, and that can help him turn the tables on Big Evs under Ryan Moore.
Earlier on it could be worth taking a chance on Kevin Ryan’s ROYAL ZABEEL in the Listed Betfred Flying Scotsman Stakes over seven furlongs.
Ryan had another juvenile winner at Doncaster on Thursday and this horse ran out an impressive winner over six furlongs at Pontefract last time in a quicker time than division two of the same maiden.
After the race Ryan revealed he was a horse he’d always liked and he will have learnt plenty about racing in two starts over six at Pontefract.
Significant improvement can be expected now he steps up in trip to seven furlongs, though, as he’s bred for a mile and more at three, while his sire, Mastercraftsman, has a good record in two-year-old races over seven furlongs and more at this track (7 wins from 29 at 24.14%).
William Buick doesn’t ride for Kevin Ryan often, but he’s got a tidy record of four from 21 at 19%, including a +£34 level-stakes profit to £1 and a 10/1 win on Marhaba The Champ for the same owner earlier this season.
Finally, RHYTHMIC INTENT looks a big price at a track he loves as he bids to regain his title in the Betfred Mallard Handicap.
The son of Lope De Vega won this race two years ago off a mark of 95 and he runs here off 89 following a winless season so far. However, he has hinted that another win isn’t so far away, especially with his thirds in the Racing League at Yarmouth and the Sky Bet Sunday Series at Sandown.
Last time he was beaten by stronger stayers over two miles at Goodwood, but 1m6f at a galloping track like Doncaster is absolutely perfect for him.
He can get the run of the race in a prominent position under Sean Levey, while trainer Stuart Williams has a superb record in handicaps at the Leger meeting (5 from 15 at 33.33%).
Preview posted at 1535 BST on 14/09/23
