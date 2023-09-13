Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for St Leger Festival day one at Doncaster

Fight fire with Fire in the May Hill

Day one of the St Leger Festival and rain at Doncaster earlier in the week turned the ground soft, but on a track that drains very well it looks likely to dry out from here to Saturday with only the odd sporadic shower forecast.

Karl Burke will be hoping it remains soft for his Darnation in the Betfred May Hill Stakes, as she impressed in the Goodwood mud in the Prestige Fillies’ Stakes last time, but she has been very well found in the market for this.

She is the form pick and soft ground would be in her favour, but it could’ve dried out significantly enough by 3.00 on Thursday and even if she has got her ground she doesn’t look a 6/4 chance against this opposition.

Three lightly-raced ones are immediately behind her in the betting and the one I want to back is Andrew Balding’s SEE THE FIRE at 7/1.

It’s well known Balding’s juveniles tend to improve plenty from first to second start and while he has increased his number of juvenile debut winners in the last couple of years, few have made an impression like See The Fire did at Newmarket.

By Sea The Stars out of Arabian Queen, she could be the pick of the dam’s progeny so far after showing her class on debut when easily accounting for subsequent Goodwood winner Heartfullofstars on the July Course.

That was over seven furlongs, but improvement can be expected on her second go stepping up another furlong in trip and at 7/1 she rates a good bet to sink Darnation and co.

The Verdict: Back SEE THE FIRE in the May Hill