Our racing expert Ben Linfoot tipped three winners last weekend including two 8/1 shots in France, don't miss his four selections for Saturday.
1pt win Nymphadora in 1.50 Ascot at 5/1 (General)
1pt win Dark Trooper in 3.00 Ascot at 13/2 (General)
0.5pts win Biggles in 3.35 Ascot at 12/1 (General)
0.5pts win Biggles in 3.35 Ascot at SP
1pt win Escobar in 3.35 Ascot at 16/1 (General)
It’s a low-key weekend and the Howden Challenge Cup over seven furlongs at Ascot, featuring 18 runners, is by far and away the most enticing betting puzzle on Saturday afternoon.
The amazing Quinault, going for his eighth handicap success of the season, is back for more and he now races off a mark in the low 100s having won over the course and distance last time from a perch of 97.
He simply cannot be discounted, but he did get away with dominating from the front off a moderate gallop here last time and there looks likely to be more pace pressure applied this time with Glenfinnan, Lethal Levi and Ancestral Land amongst his rivals.
The track is tighter at this time of year as they gear up for Champions Day and separate groups with horses all over the Ascot heath looks less likely, meaning things like energy-saving trips, getting cover and luck in-running come into play.
I want a horse that can travel well deep into the contest and top of that list is BIGGLES for Ralph Beckett and Rossa Ryan. He's 12/1 generally at the time of writing (14s at bet365), but I wouldn't be surprised if he drifted so I'll halve stakes at 12s and at SP.
The six-year-old has developed into one of those high-end handicappers that is good enough to dip their toe into pattern-level races thanks to a big batch of quality seven-furlong handicap form.
He has proven himself to be better than ever this campaign, finishing second over the course and distance in the Victoria Cup in May before he won the Bunbury Cup at Newmarket's July Festival by two lengths from a mark of 100.
That superb victory, where he stylishly overcame trouble in-running, meant he went off the 4/1 favourite for the International Handicap here on King George day but everything went wrong; he was too keen on the wrong part of the track and the ground was probably too lively, as well.
He has run at Group 2 and Listed level since then but he still looks in good form, travelling well last time at Newbury where he moved up with his usual threat before weakening late, possibly because he had only run six days previously at Doncaster.
Admittedly, he doesn't look obviously well treated off 105 here, but he loves this sort of big-field handicap scenario and Rossa Ryan should be able to get him settled with plenty of cover from stall eight, so he appeals at 16s. A repeat of his Bunbury Cup would will see him go close.
The other one to back is ESCOBAR, who is 13lb lower in the weights than when winning this race last year.
He caught the eye running on in the Ayr Gold Cup last time off a 6lb higher rating than the one he runs off on Saturday, beaten less than four lengths in a blanket finish, and the extra furlong off a lower mark brings him right into contention.
The nine-year-old hasn’t looked as good as he used to be this campaign, but the handicapper has given him a massive chance and he often comes alive at Ascot in the autumn.
Neil Callan has ridden Ascot well since his return to the UK, and Escobar often responds well to a new jockey, while a headgear switch up could spark him into life as well.
The 20s was understandably taken on Friday afternoon, but the general 16/1 remains fair.
Earlier on Emaraaty Ana drops in trip to five furlongs at Listed level as he bids to end a long losing run but Ascot has never been his track and he looks worth taking on in the Blue Eagle Rous Stakes.
The one to beat him is Andrew Balding’s NYMPHADORA who can reward connections for opting to swerve the Prix de l’Abbaye in a bid to win a third Listed event.
Her other two wins at the level came at York, most recently in the City Walls Stakes in July where she virtually made all for a comfortable success – a career-best effort.
After that her sights were raised, running in the King George Qatar Stakes, the Nunthorpe and a Group 3 at Newbury last time, where she ran a cracker, going down a neck to a heavy ground specialist.
She has Ascot form in her locker after finishing second in the Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes and there’s every chance this thriving filly could dominate this field under Jason Watson.
Similarly, there doesn’t look to be an obvious front-runner in the Group 3 John Guest Racing Bengough Stakes over six furlongs at 3.00 and the grinders could be vulnerable to a sprinter with a turn of foot.
Thriving three-year-old DARK TROOPER fits the bill nicely, as he came from last to first off a moderate gallop in a good quality course and distance handicap last time out as he completed a four-timer.
That display had all the hallmarks of a horse capable of striking at a higher level and this looks a good opportunity for him to bridge the gap on his first attempt.
Preview posted at 1540 BST on 06/10/23
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org