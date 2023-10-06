Biggles to fly home in Ascot Challenge

It’s a low-key weekend and the Howden Challenge Cup over seven furlongs at Ascot, featuring 18 runners, is by far and away the most enticing betting puzzle on Saturday afternoon.

The amazing Quinault, going for his eighth handicap success of the season, is back for more and he now races off a mark in the low 100s having won over the course and distance last time from a perch of 97.

He simply cannot be discounted, but he did get away with dominating from the front off a moderate gallop here last time and there looks likely to be more pace pressure applied this time with Glenfinnan, Lethal Levi and Ancestral Land amongst his rivals.

The track is tighter at this time of year as they gear up for Champions Day and separate groups with horses all over the Ascot heath looks less likely, meaning things like energy-saving trips, getting cover and luck in-running come into play.

I want a horse that can travel well deep into the contest and top of that list is BIGGLES for Ralph Beckett and Rossa Ryan. He's 12/1 generally at the time of writing (14s at bet365), but I wouldn't be surprised if he drifted so I'll halve stakes at 12s and at SP.

The six-year-old has developed into one of those high-end handicappers that is good enough to dip their toe into pattern-level races thanks to a big batch of quality seven-furlong handicap form.

He has proven himself to be better than ever this campaign, finishing second over the course and distance in the Victoria Cup in May before he won the Bunbury Cup at Newmarket's July Festival by two lengths from a mark of 100.

That superb victory, where he stylishly overcame trouble in-running, meant he went off the 4/1 favourite for the International Handicap here on King George day but everything went wrong; he was too keen on the wrong part of the track and the ground was probably too lively, as well.

He has run at Group 2 and Listed level since then but he still looks in good form, travelling well last time at Newbury where he moved up with his usual threat before weakening late, possibly because he had only run six days previously at Doncaster.

Admittedly, he doesn't look obviously well treated off 105 here, but he loves this sort of big-field handicap scenario and Rossa Ryan should be able to get him settled with plenty of cover from stall eight, so he appeals at 16s. A repeat of his Bunbury Cup would will see him go close.

The other one to back is ESCOBAR, who is 13lb lower in the weights than when winning this race last year.

He caught the eye running on in the Ayr Gold Cup last time off a 6lb higher rating than the one he runs off on Saturday, beaten less than four lengths in a blanket finish, and the extra furlong off a lower mark brings him right into contention.

The nine-year-old hasn’t looked as good as he used to be this campaign, but the handicapper has given him a massive chance and he often comes alive at Ascot in the autumn.

Neil Callan has ridden Ascot well since his return to the UK, and Escobar often responds well to a new jockey, while a headgear switch up could spark him into life as well.

The 20s was understandably taken on Friday afternoon, but the general 16/1 remains fair.

The Verdict: Back BIGGLES and ESCOBAR in the 3.35 Ascot