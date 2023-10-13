Old favourite can finally land Cesarewitch

City Of Troy could light up Newmarket on Saturday in the Group 1 Native Trail’s Dewhurst Stakes with the return of Aidan O’Brien’s son of Justify eagerly-anticipated after three months off the track.

Ground worries are tempered by the fact his dam won the Fillies’ Mile on soft ground on this track and it’s with hope he gets the chance to put on a show given he was pulled out of the Goffs Vincent O’Brien National Stakes on Good to Yielding ground last month.

This looks his last realistic chance to win a Group 1 as a juvenile, though, an important consideration with his stallion prospects in mind, with the Ballydoyle team well covered for the Futurity Trophy at Doncaster later in the month.

He has the potential to be a superstar and I can’t wait to see him run again, so his odds-on quotes of 4/7 are fully expected to be justified in style.

The other juvenile races at Newmarket don’t really appeal from a punting perspective either, so it’s down to the Club Godolphin Cesarewitch Handicap (2.40) for a bet with 34 runners to choose from.

There's no doubt the Irish have a strong hand again, on the back of winning four of the last five renewals, and Pied Piper, The Shunter, Jesse Evans and Sheishybrid all have obvious claims.

The problem is the market hasn’t missed them and as a consequence NOT SO SLEEPY has drifted to a very backable price of 16/1 and bigger for Hughie Morrison.

This quirky but quality veteran has a solid back catalogue of Cesarewitch form to call on, as he has been placed in this race three times; finishing fourth in 2019, fourth in 2020 and third last year.

He was keen in all of those races from low draws, but he is finally racing more efficiently in his old age and I like his draw out in 24 this year as Tom Marquand should be able to get him plenty of cover if he so wishes.

I certainly don’t think he has to lead and he settled beautifully for Oisin Murphy at Newbury last time, dictating a moderate pace in heavy ground before pulling away from Salt Bay to win by two lengths - arguably a career-best run on the Flat.

The 11-year-old looks as good as ever and he’s a strong stayer who will have no problem with the softer ground, so he’s worth backing each-way with extra places available (Sky Bet are eight places, Paddy Power and Betway are seven, most are paying six).

The Verdict: Back NOT SO SLEEPY in the Cesarewitch