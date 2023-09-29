Go with Dream duo in the Cambridgeshire

A maximum field of 35 line up for the bet365 Cambridgeshire at Newmarket on Saturday and plenty of eyes will be on Greek Order who looks the one horse in the field who could blow this heritage handicap apart.

Harry & Roger Charlton’s Kingman colt is clearly a three-year-old on the up and his performance at Newbury last time suggested he could be right at home over a strongly-run nine furlongs.

Charlton has won this race before including with the well-backed Blue Monday in 2005, so he well knows what is required for this race and there's every chance Greek Order will be running in better races than this next year.

The problem is his price, as he's been well found at 4/1, and given he can be slowly away he'll likely have to be ridden for luck by Oisin Murphy.

In short, I’m happy to watch him win at those odds, as lady luck plays a huge part in a race like this, and I'd rather have a couple of win-only bets against him on two horses that look well suited to this unique test.

Both are drawn high towards the stands’ side, which has been the place to be in recent renewals. The peloton gravitated towards the stands’ side last year and it could be a case of same again, and while you can’t be sure about these things going with the stands’ side group being favoured looks the percentage call.

First up is HAUNTED DREAM for Ed Dunlop, a horse who has been knocking on the door in valuable 10-furlong handicaps all season.

He improved for his turf reappearance when a close second at Sandown’s Coral-Eclipse meeting and he has held his form well since then, running third in the John Smith’s Cup at York, second in the Chesterfield Cup at Goodwood and then third again in the Sky Bet Finale Handicap at the Ebor Festival.

On his last three runs he has shaped like a nine-furlong hose and the guaranteed gallop at this trip looks sure to play to his strengths.

He's got his ground and Morgan Cole takes off 5lb, which helps given he keeps nudging up the weights, and he looks a solid proposition from stall 32 on a track that should play to his strengths (has run well twice here in the past).

It’s worth having two strings to your punt in a race like this and I can’t help but think last year’s winner MAJESTIC will go well again for Jack Channon at 18/1.

He’s got a very similar draw in 29 to last year and he’s only 3lb higher in the weights following a winless campaign from seven starts.

However, he has shaped well on several occasions, including at York and Epsom in the spring when he got his ground, his placed efforts in those races from a perch of 92 giving him a big chance in his Cambridgeshire defence off 89.

There have been repeat winners of this race, including Bronze Angel less than 10 years ago, and the way he finished to seal this race 12 months ago suggests it is the perfect fit for him.

The Verdict: Split stakes on HAUNTED DREAM and MAJESTIC in the Cambridgeshire