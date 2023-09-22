Magical bet in the Ayr feature

It’s a very good renewal of the Virgin Bet Ayr Gold Cup on Saturday, with two previous winners back for more, some in-form sprinters holding obvious claims and some classy operators at the head of the weights.

As ever, it makes for a complex puzzle for punters to try and unravel and two important factors - pace and ground - offer little in the way of assistance given the likely gallop looks strong and conditions are probably going to be ever so slightly on the soft side of good.

In summary, this test will suit plenty of them.

In such a scenario I’m keen to put my faith in Kevin Ryan, the most successful current trainer of Ayr Gold Cup winners who is going for his sixth win in the race this weekend.

Ryan runs three, but it’s the outsider of his trio, MAGICAL SUNSET, that makes most appeal at 22/1 (Sky Bet are paying seven places, you'll get 25/1 elsewhere).

He’s put in his best performances in the autumn throughout his career and I would expect him to put in a season’s best between now and the end of the turf campaign, even though he was running with great credit earlier in the year.

Indeed, he won at Doncaster off 94 in the spring and he was third to stablemate Bielsa at York’s Dante meeting, finishing a close-up third off 97 (gets a 6lb pull here), while he travelled best of all when sixth off 96 when last seen in the Sky Bet Dash in July.

He runs off 95 on Saturday and that gives him a chance, both on his form earlier in the season and his traditional good runs at this time of year. Indeed, he’s won an Ayr Silver Cup off 88, has been fourth in the same race off 94 and his Doncaster runs in October stand up to close inspection.

I like his eight-week break, as several recent Ayr Gold Cup winners had more than a month off, including Ryan’s Bielsa who had a similar seven weeks off before he struck gold.

Drawn stands’ side but off the rail, Mr Wagyu should give him a nice sighter to aim at and on ground he handles well, at a track he loves, Magical Spirit looks a fair each-way wager in a tough race.

The Verdict: Back MAGICAL SPIRIT in the Ayr Gold Cup