Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for Saturday ITV racing at Cheltenham November Meeting

Angels delight in Paddy Power

It’s a case of quality over quantity at Cheltenham Saturday, as only 14 from a maximum field of 20 have turned out for the Paddy Power Gold Cup – yet it’s a terrific renewal thanks to a highly-rated handful of novices from last season lining up.

Indeed, the presence of two Cheltenham Festival winners in The Real Whacker, rated 162 after his Grade 1 Brown Advisory win, and Stage Star, rated 155 after winning the Grade 1 Turners Novices’ Chase, gives this year’s race a real boost of class and a couple of the runners are forced to run from out of the handicap.

Two horses beaten by Stage Star in the Turners, Notlongtillmay and Unexpected Party, will bid to reverse the form in the receipt of weight from Paul Nicholls’ horse, while the gambled-on Easy As That, put up at 20/1 in Andrew Asquith’s Weekend View earlier in the week, is another novice from last season who boasts solid claims, although that particular ship has sailed at 9/1.

Indeed, the problem for day-of-race punters in a race like this is all of the interesting ones have been well backed already, and prices 7/1 and less about Stage Star, The Real Whacker and Notlongtillmay don’t really appeal given they have to give away plenty of weight to some potentially well-handicapped horses.

Local hero Nigel Twiston-Davies has a good record with horses come off a long absence and that brings his Torn And Frayed into things, but with Friday night's forecast rain set to turn things testing I'm not sure he'd really want a slog first time back off nearly two years off.

The one I think the classy horses might struggle to give the weight away to is Sam Thomas’ ANGELS BREATH, who has been well supported himself but remains backable at 8/1.

He looked a horse with a big future as a novice hurdler for Nicky Henderson, but he’s clearly had his issues as you would expect for a horse who had 1121 days off in between his last run for the Seven Barrows maestro and his first for Thomas.

That was a pulled-up effort at Kempton at the start of the year, but he showed much more when second at Chepstow after that and then his seasonal reappearance, here at Cheltenham over hurdles last time out, was really encouraging.

He traded at 1.34 in-running at Chepstow and then half his SP at Cheltenham, shaping on both occasions like the old engine remains intact and after that spin over hurdles last time it could be that Thomas has finally got him where he wants him for the very first time.

On his novice hurdling form and his first couple of goes over fences he looks extremely well treated off 144, as he really looked a horse going places, and the patience connections have clearly shown could be about to pay dividends.

Thomas’ team are in good form and he’s booked the services of last year’s winning jockey, Jonathan Burke, while the market support late in the week, though a bit annoying, can only be a good thing, too.