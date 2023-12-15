Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for Saturday ITV racing at Cheltenham Christmas Meeting

Our Ben Linfoot takes an in-depth look at Saturday's Cheltenham card and he has four selections including in the feature Virgin Bet December Gold Cup.
1pt win Aucunrisque in 1.15 Cheltenham at 7/1 (General)
1pt win Frero Banbou in 1.50 Cheltenham at 12/1 (General)
1pt win City Chief in 2.25 Cheltenham at 6/1 (General)
1pt win Coquelicot in 3.35 Cheltenham at 7/1 (General)
There are all sorts of ways to approach the Virgin Bet December Gold Cup at Cheltenham on Saturday in a race seemingly brimming with plots.
At the top of the betting there is second-season chaser Thunder Rock whose form with Datsalrightgino and Mahler Mission was suitably franked by the pair in the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury.
Then there is Grade 1 winner Monmiral for Paul Nicholls who is expected to rediscover his mojo following wind surgery, a point underlined as he has been chosen over solid yardstick Il Ridoto by stable jockey Harry Cobden.
JP McManus’ So Scottish is the latest potential handicap blot to arrive on English shores from the ultra-shrewd stable of Emmet Mullins and owner-mate Fakir D’oudairies brings a large dollop of class to the party as he bids to add a handicap pot to his three Grade 1 victories.
With that lot in the line up this is clearly a race to tackle with a certain degree of caution, but I’m backing Venetia Williams’ FRERO BANBOU to beat them all at a generous-looking 12/1.
Williams has previous in this race having won it with Niceonefrankie in 2014, a horse who made most of the running to secure an authoritative victory, and similar tactics could be unleashed by Charlie Deutsch on her representative this year.
The eight-year-old has been up with the pace in his two starts this season and they have been really good runs, finishing third to Gesskille in the Grand Sefton at Aintree before he was second to Kandoo Kid last time at Newbury where he would’ve won but for an almighty blunder at the last.
It won’t surprise anyone who watched the Newbury race that he traded at 1.03 in-running that day, as he looked home for all money before the final fence error allowed the hot favourite to pull the race out of the fire.
Still, it was a very good performance, finishing over eight lengths clear of the third, and it was further evidence for my money that he’s got a race in him over the intermediate trip from his current rating (he races off just a 3lb higher mark on Saturday).
For all that he’s experienced after 20 runs over fences, this is just his fourth go at 2m4f and from what we’ve seen in his two runs this season he looks well capable of winning one when everything drops right.
Getting into a rhythm in a prominent position at Cheltenham could be just what he wants and he’ll love the soft ground for a stable that remains in cracking form following another winner at the track on Friday.
Earlier on the card at Cheltenham I’m going to give AUCUNRISQUE another chance in the Quintessentially Handicap Chase over the extended two miles.
Chris Gordon’s stable have been struggling for winners but this is one of his best horses and I think he’s working his way towards another win after two runs so far this campaign.
Things didn’t pan out for him at Ascot last time as he was chopped in his run after the first fence at the first bend, dropping to sixth from second, and he couldn’t find his rhythm after the early setback.
I liked how he finished off his race, though, fully suggesting he’s about to hit form with a cleaner run, and with the handicapper dropping him another few pounds to 142 he looks on a dangerous mark again now.
After all, he won the ultra-competitive Betfair Hurdle last season from a mark of 138 and this little race wouldn’t be anywhere near as competitive, and looking at the on-paper pace there’s every chance he can dominate from the front here.
In Excelsis Deo and Calico are clear and obvious dangers, but they have been well found in the market whereas Aucunrisque looks a good bit of business at 7/1.
Protektorat’s presence in the Favourite From The Sun Now Daily Handicap Chase really lightens up this 3m2f handicap and it will be fascinating to see how he fares from a pitch of 165.
My feeling is he’ll run well while finding one or two progressive horses too strong and Broadway Boy could well be one of those given the impression he is making in his first season over fences.
This is a tough playground for a novice, though, and preference is for Nicky Henderson’s CITY CHIEF who made a really encouraging return at this track last time on the back of his own novice chasing campaign last season.
A winner of the Towton at Wetherby before he was third at Ayr’s Scottish National meeting, City Chief paid for a series of errors in Scotland but jumped much better on his first go at Cheltenham last month.
He just looked to be done for fitness last time, behind the reopposing Malina Girl, on his first run for 211 days, but he seriously improved for a run last season and if makes a similar leap forward here he’ll lay down a bold bid under Nico de Boinville.
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
Finally, back COQUELICOT in the closing Virgin Bet Every Saturday Money Back Mares’ Handicap Hurdle at Cheltenham.
Anthony Honeyball’s record in mares’ handicap hurdles now stands at 32 from 117 at 27.35% and his Wincanton winner Good Look Charm runs again here, but looks up against it from 5lb out of the weights.
Stablemate Coquelicot is the one to be with as she is thriving, making all for a clear-cut and career-best victory over three miles last time out at Kempton.
She is up 5lb for that win, but there looks to be more to come from her and this could work out nicely for her on the front end with only outsider Stainsby Girl likely to give her competition for the lead.
Her proven stamina for further could be a massive asset when the chips are down coming up the hill and she has the guts and the attitude to see them all off in the finale.
Preview posted at 1550 GMT on 15/12/23
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org