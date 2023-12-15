Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for Saturday ITV racing at Cheltenham Christmas Meeting

Frero fancied for December gold

There are all sorts of ways to approach the Virgin Bet December Gold Cup at Cheltenham on Saturday in a race seemingly brimming with plots.

At the top of the betting there is second-season chaser Thunder Rock whose form with Datsalrightgino and Mahler Mission was suitably franked by the pair in the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury.

Then there is Grade 1 winner Monmiral for Paul Nicholls who is expected to rediscover his mojo following wind surgery, a point underlined as he has been chosen over solid yardstick Il Ridoto by stable jockey Harry Cobden.

JP McManus’ So Scottish is the latest potential handicap blot to arrive on English shores from the ultra-shrewd stable of Emmet Mullins and owner-mate Fakir D’oudairies brings a large dollop of class to the party as he bids to add a handicap pot to his three Grade 1 victories.

With that lot in the line up this is clearly a race to tackle with a certain degree of caution, but I’m backing Venetia Williams’ FRERO BANBOU to beat them all at a generous-looking 12/1.

Williams has previous in this race having won it with Niceonefrankie in 2014, a horse who made most of the running to secure an authoritative victory, and similar tactics could be unleashed by Charlie Deutsch on her representative this year.

The eight-year-old has been up with the pace in his two starts this season and they have been really good runs, finishing third to Gesskille in the Grand Sefton at Aintree before he was second to Kandoo Kid last time at Newbury where he would’ve won but for an almighty blunder at the last.

It won’t surprise anyone who watched the Newbury race that he traded at 1.03 in-running that day, as he looked home for all money before the final fence error allowed the hot favourite to pull the race out of the fire.

Still, it was a very good performance, finishing over eight lengths clear of the third, and it was further evidence for my money that he’s got a race in him over the intermediate trip from his current rating (he races off just a 3lb higher mark on Saturday).

For all that he’s experienced after 20 runs over fences, this is just his fourth go at 2m4f and from what we’ve seen in his two runs this season he looks well capable of winning one when everything drops right.

Getting into a rhythm in a prominent position at Cheltenham could be just what he wants and he’ll love the soft ground for a stable that remains in cracking form following another winner at the track on Friday.

The Verdict: Back FRERO BANBOU in the 1.50 Cheltenham