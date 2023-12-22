Like Minnie a lot at the prices

December 23 is usually a blank day in the racing calendar but we have a festive treat this year with it landing on a Saturday as Ascot plays host to its Christmas Racing Weekend, headlined by the Grade 1 Howden Long Walk Hurdle and supported by some cracking handicaps.

The ground has taken the recent rain well and is described as Good to Soft, so I don’t think we should be looking for the relentless mud lovers, as is usually the case at this time of year, for all that there were some tired horses at the track on Friday.

Only 11 have turned up for the Betfair Exchange Trophy, a relatively small field considering the large fields this valuable handicap hurdle has attracted in the past, but Nicky Henderson is doing his best to win the race for the fifth time by throwing three big chances at the race.

It’s very hard to get away from the claims of his Iberico Lord, who was mightily impressive in a Greatwood Hurdle that is working out very well, but he might not be as good going clockwise and at 3/1 there is no juice in his price.

Impose Toi and Luccia give Henderson a very strong team and it’s hard to pick holes in others towards the head of the market, too, like Altobelli, who must go well here having shaped nicely over the course and distance when second to Knickerbockerglory last time out.

This all explains whey there are some in-form horses available at big prices, but I can’t resist getting Nigel Twiston-Davies’ MOVEIT LIKE MINNIE onside with an each-way bet, getting four places (with most bookies on the left-hand side of Oddschecker) at around 25/1.

The six-year-old has progressed through the ranks from a lowly mark of 101 since the start of last season, but he’s really thriving this campaign since being dropped back in trip to two miles.

He looks to have sharpened up considerably since he first began hurdling and convincing wins at Ludlow and Huntingdon, two right-handed tracks, have seen him rocket to a rating of 124 from 111 in quick time.

His form is working out, though, and he deserves the hike in the weights and a crack at this better grade. At Ludlow he beat a progressive horse in Javert Allen and subsequent winner Charles St, while his dominant Huntingdon win was boosted by the fourth, Onemorefortheroad, who came out and won over fences at Doncaster.

The point is they weren’t bad little races that have seen him get to this juncture and his prominent style of racing, as well as his proven stamina for further, lends itself well to this track.

The icing on the cake is the ground, as all of his form has been on better conditions, and the well capable Finn Lambert takes another 5lb off his relatively low weight.

The Verdict: Back MOVEIT LIKE MINNIE each-way in the 3.35 Ascot