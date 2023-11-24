Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for Saturday ITV racing at Ascot and Haydock Park

Our form expert Ben Linfoot has three bets for Haydock and one for Ascot in the ITV races on Saturday afternoon.
1pt win Emitom in 2.20 Haydock at 14/1 (General)
0.5pts e.w. Carbon King in 2.20 Haydock at 66/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5)
1pt win Aucunrisque in 3.15 Ascot at 13/2 (William Hill)
1pt win Coconut Splash in 3.35 Haydock at 12/1 (General)
The Betfair Chase takes centre stage in England on Saturday afternoon with Bravemansgame bidding for a fourth Grade 1 win of his career as Paul Nicholls aims to land the Haydock feature for a seventh time – but first since 2014.
It looks a good opportunity for him on the back of his second at Wetherby, but last year’s winner Protektorat will ensure it won’t be won easy if Dan Skelton’s horse turns up in the same vein that he did 12 months ago.
A striking feature of his win in the Betfair Chase last year was his pinpoint jumping, so these two could put on a real show if they attack each fence with equal verve.
Skelton's team aren’t operating at the win strike-rate he would expect at this time of year at the moment, which is another factor to weigh into calculations, and my feeling is Bravemansgame will prove good enough to get the job done after an enthralling duel with Protektorat.
I'm happy to sit and watch the feature as there are other betting opportunities on the same card including a cracking renewal of the Betfair “Serial Winners” Stayers’ Handicap Hurdle over three miles (and a bit) at 2.20.
Crambo is favourite and understandably so after his Aintree cruise, but he doesn’t look a sure-fire stayer at this trip to my eyes and I’ll be playing the percentages and taking him on, ditto those tactics with Emmet Mullins’ Slate Lane, who is clearly a danger, but has a new question to answer up 14lb.
The one I like is Alan King’s EMITOM who looks to be in a good place since his stable switch from Warren Greatrex’s.
He won the Grade 2 Rendlesham Hurdle by eight lengths over this course and distance in his pomp for Greatrex, and while he regressed from that level, thanks in part to an aborted novice chasing campaign, he has arrived at King’s from a lowly handicap mark now he’s back over hurdles.
On his stable debut he beat subsequent dual winner and the now 135-rated Hyland off level weights when winning at Newbury, while he travelled well back at the same track after a break last time when second to Young Butler.
He’s another horse revived by a stable switch and there was no shame in Emitom giving him 6lb for a two-length defeat, an effort that ensures he is 3lb well-in here.
This big field test at Haydock looks absolutely perfect for him and it would be no surprise to see Tom Cannon swinging away on him three furlongs out. At 14/1, he’s worth a bet.
I’m also going to have a small each-way bet on CARBON KING in the same race at a huge 66/1 for Evan Williams and Adam Wedge.
He's been badly out of form since switching to Williams' from Declan Queally’s and he'd probably want even softer ground, but all of his negatives are well factored into his price.
Williams won this race a couple of years ago with Dans Le Vent, who ran second over two miles in the Welsh Champion Hurdle before stepping up to three for this race and Carbon King has trodden a similar path.
He ran down the field in the Welsh Champion Hurdle before being pulled up in the two-mile handicap hurdle won by Knickerbockerglory at Ascot, but the upshot is he’s dropped 7lb to 126 and he’s dead interesting moving up to three miles.
From a staying family, he bolted up over 2m5f at Limerick on January 31, beating the now 152-rated Buddy One by 12 lengths, Paul John Gilligan’s horse winning so well at Cheltenham last week he attracted Stayers’ Hurdle quotes.
That’s an eyebrow-raising piece of form now he tackles a staying trip and the last horse Williams got from Declan Queally, Howdyalikemenow, improved over a stone for moving to Wales.
Evan Williams has a good record at this meeting and he might finally get a win out of COCONUT SPLASH in the Betfair “Free Racing Multiple Today” Handicap Chase over the Betfair Chase trip at 3.35.
This horse is 0 from 13 over fences but he takes some getting fit and his best run has been his third run in each of the last three seasons.
That gives hope he can turn the tables on the well-fancied Credo in this after their race at Wincanton last time out and he also gets a 9lb pull at the weights for the 10-length defeat with Anthony Honeyball’s hope which will help.
I was on this horse at the Grand National meeting when he was still going well when brought down at the 15th in a much better handicap chase than this, from a 10lb higher mark, and he’s undeniably well treated if he can put it all together.
His win record over fences will put plenty off, but we’re being compensated for by his price and I’m prepared to give him another go now he should be fit enough to do himself justice.
Over at Ascot the Boothill form is in sharp focus in the Jim Barry Hurst Park Handicap Chase with Saint Segal, Frere D’Armes and Funambule Sivola taking him on again, but it might be worth approaching the race from a different angle.
I like prominent racers over this track and trip and if AUCUNRISQUE (13/2) can get into a good rhythm up front under Rex Dingle he could take some pegging back.
Chris Gordon’s horse was beaten a length by Boothill off level weights in the Wayward Lad last December, but he gets 11lb from him here, the Betfair Hurdle winner looking well-treated over fences off 144.
A spin over hurdles at Fontwell last month should’ve put him spot on for this and Dingle has an excellent record for Gordon, winning 10 races from 49 rides at 20%.
Preview posted at 1445 GMT on 24/11/23
