Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for Saturday ITV racing at Ascot and Haydock Park

Emitom can be crowned for King

The Betfair Chase takes centre stage in England on Saturday afternoon with Bravemansgame bidding for a fourth Grade 1 win of his career as Paul Nicholls aims to land the Haydock feature for a seventh time – but first since 2014.

It looks a good opportunity for him on the back of his second at Wetherby, but last year’s winner Protektorat will ensure it won’t be won easy if Dan Skelton’s horse turns up in the same vein that he did 12 months ago.

A striking feature of his win in the Betfair Chase last year was his pinpoint jumping, so these two could put on a real show if they attack each fence with equal verve.

Skelton's team aren’t operating at the win strike-rate he would expect at this time of year at the moment, which is another factor to weigh into calculations, and my feeling is Bravemansgame will prove good enough to get the job done after an enthralling duel with Protektorat.

I'm happy to sit and watch the feature as there are other betting opportunities on the same card including a cracking renewal of the Betfair “Serial Winners” Stayers’ Handicap Hurdle over three miles (and a bit) at 2.20.

Crambo is favourite and understandably so after his Aintree cruise, but he doesn’t look a sure-fire stayer at this trip to my eyes and I’ll be playing the percentages and taking him on, ditto those tactics with Emmet Mullins’ Slate Lane, who is clearly a danger, but has a new question to answer up 14lb.

The one I like is Alan King’s EMITOM who looks to be in a good place since his stable switch from Warren Greatrex’s.

He won the Grade 2 Rendlesham Hurdle by eight lengths over this course and distance in his pomp for Greatrex, and while he regressed from that level, thanks in part to an aborted novice chasing campaign, he has arrived at King’s from a lowly handicap mark now he’s back over hurdles.

On his stable debut he beat subsequent dual winner and the now 135-rated Hyland off level weights when winning at Newbury, while he travelled well back at the same track after a break last time when second to Young Butler.

He’s another horse revived by a stable switch and there was no shame in Emitom giving him 6lb for a two-length defeat, an effort that ensures he is 3lb well-in here.

This big field test at Haydock looks absolutely perfect for him and it would be no surprise to see Tom Cannon swinging away on him three furlongs out. At 14/1, he’s worth a bet.